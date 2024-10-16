Wednesday, October 16, 2024
spot_img
News AlertREGIONAL

Former MLA H B Dan dies

By: Migrate Admin

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img
Jowai, Oct 16: H B Dan, former MLA of the Nartiang Constituency, passed away on Wednesday morning at his residence in Dulong, Jowai, after battling illness for several months.
A dedicated public servant, Dan was elected as MLA for the Nartiang Constituency three times, first in 1978 as Minister of State, and again in 1988 and 1998 serving as a Cabinet member with various portfolios in the Meghalaya government.
He also held the position of Member of the District Council (MDC) twice and served as the Chief Executive Member (CEM) of the Jaintia Hills Autonomous District Council (JHADC) three times.
Born on June 1, 1942, H B Dan was a prominent leader in the Nongjngi Presbyterian Church, deeply involved in his community and faith. He leaves behind his beloved wife and seven children, four sons and three daughters along with 19 grandchildren.
His passing is a profound loss to both his family and the community.A funeral service will be held on October 18, 2024, at the Presbyterian Church in Jowai.
A funeral service will be held on October 18 at the Jowai Presbyterian Church.
Previous article
Pankaj Tripathi to turn a radio host for FM channel
Next article
Cong demands white paper on Assam govt’s financial position
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

Assam excise officer arrested in bribery case

Guwahati, Oct 16: A team from the Assam directorate of vigilance and anti-corruption on Wednesday laid a trap...
MEGHALAYA

Students clearing NEET felicitated in Jowai

Jowai, Oct 16: The North Liberty Higher Secondary School here on Tuesday, held an award ceremony to honor...
INTERNATIONAL

Liberal MPs call for Trudeau’s resignation even as Canadian PM focuses on smearing India for political gains

Ottawa, Oct 16: Already struggling to find support even amongst Ottawa's longstanding strategic partners in his bid to...
MEGHALAYA

Hundreds former students pay last tributes to Brother Eric D’Souza

Shillong, Oct 16: Hundreds of former students of St. Edmund’s School on Wednesday paid their last tributes to...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Assam excise officer arrested in bribery case

MEGHALAYA 0
Guwahati, Oct 16: A team from the Assam directorate...

Students clearing NEET felicitated in Jowai

MEGHALAYA 0
Jowai, Oct 16: The North Liberty Higher Secondary School...

Liberal MPs call for Trudeau’s resignation even as Canadian PM focuses on smearing India for political gains

INTERNATIONAL 0
Ottawa, Oct 16: Already struggling to find support even...
Load more

Popular news

Assam excise officer arrested in bribery case

MEGHALAYA 0
Guwahati, Oct 16: A team from the Assam directorate...

Students clearing NEET felicitated in Jowai

MEGHALAYA 0
Jowai, Oct 16: The North Liberty Higher Secondary School...

Liberal MPs call for Trudeau’s resignation even as Canadian PM focuses on smearing India for political gains

INTERNATIONAL 0
Ottawa, Oct 16: Already struggling to find support even...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge