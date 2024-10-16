Former MLA H B Dan dies

Jowai, Oct 16: H B Dan, former MLA of the Nartiang Constituency, passed away on Wednesday morning at his residence in Dulong, Jowai, after battling illness for several months.

A dedicated public servant, Dan was elected as MLA for the Nartiang Constituency three times, first in 1978 as Minister of State, and again in 1988 and 1998 serving as a Cabinet member with various portfolios in the Meghalaya government.

He also held the position of Member of the District Council (MDC) twice and served as the Chief Executive Member (CEM) of the Jaintia Hills Autonomous District Council (JHADC) three times.

Born on June 1, 1942, H B Dan was a prominent leader in the Nongjngi Presbyterian Church, deeply involved in his community and faith. He leaves behind his beloved wife and seven children, four sons and three daughters along with 19 grandchildren.

His passing is a profound loss to both his family and the community.A funeral service will be held on October 18, 2024, at the Presbyterian Church in Jowai.

