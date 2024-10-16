Farmers in Riwar Sepngi fret as prices of agri produce plummet

MAWKYRWAT, Oct 15: Farmers from the Riwar Sepngi area in South West Khasi Hills have expressed deep concern over their livelihoods as the prices of agricultural products — such as broom, bay leaves, betel nut, betel leaves, and other crops — continue to decline, making it difficult for them to feed their families or send their children to school

Speaking to The Shillong Times, farmers from the Manad area reported that the price of broom, the region’s main product, has drastically fallen. Once recognised by the state government as a key agricultural product, its price has dropped from Rs 130 per kg last year to just Rs 30 per kg. Similar price drops have affected betel nut, betel leaves, bay leaves, and other agricultural products.

In response to this steep decline, farmers from villages such as Manad, Mawbidong, Pyndenlyngdoh, Lummawbah, and Pynden Sohlang — where 95% of the population depends on agriculture — expressed their sorrow, particularly as the prices of essential commodities like rice, sugar, and onions continue to rise.

Chairman of the Synjuk ki Rangbah Shnongs Manad Area, Reddy Shylla, highlighted the growing challenges faced by the farmers. “Many farmers in our area are struggling to store harvested brooms and bay leaves, as the products are starting to decay due to the low prices and inability to sell them,” Shylla explained.

Shylla also warned that if the situation persists, with crop prices continuously falling while essential commodity prices soar, farmers may soon be unable to afford even basic food.

The farmers of Riwar Sepngi are, therefore, appealing to the state government, through the Agriculture Minister, to intervene and find solutions to their plight.