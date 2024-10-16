Wednesday, October 16, 2024
spot_img
MEGHALAYA

Farmers in Riwar Sepngi fret as prices of agri produce plummet

By: From Our Correspondent

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

MAWKYRWAT, Oct 15: Farmers from the Riwar Sepngi area in South West Khasi Hills have expressed deep concern over their livelihoods as the prices of agricultural products — such as broom, bay leaves, betel nut, betel leaves, and other crops — continue to decline, making it difficult for them to feed their families or send their children to school
Speaking to The Shillong Times, farmers from the Manad area reported that the price of broom, the region’s main product, has drastically fallen. Once recognised by the state government as a key agricultural product, its price has dropped from Rs 130 per kg last year to just Rs 30 per kg. Similar price drops have affected betel nut, betel leaves, bay leaves, and other agricultural products.
In response to this steep decline, farmers from villages such as Manad, Mawbidong, Pyndenlyngdoh, Lummawbah, and Pynden Sohlang — where 95% of the population depends on agriculture — expressed their sorrow, particularly as the prices of essential commodities like rice, sugar, and onions continue to rise.
Chairman of the Synjuk ki Rangbah Shnongs Manad Area, Reddy Shylla, highlighted the growing challenges faced by the farmers. “Many farmers in our area are struggling to store harvested brooms and bay leaves, as the products are starting to decay due to the low prices and inability to sell them,” Shylla explained.
Shylla also warned that if the situation persists, with crop prices continuously falling while essential commodity prices soar, farmers may soon be unable to afford even basic food.
The farmers of Riwar Sepngi are, therefore, appealing to the state government, through the Agriculture Minister, to intervene and find solutions to their plight.

Previous article
People throng shops to buy the essential puja items on the eve of Lakhi (also Lakshmi) puja, in the city on Tuesday. (ST)
Next article
NEHU inducts 100 students into teacher edn prog
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

Northeast India emerges as new hub for MICE tourism

NEW DELHI, Oct 15: While Northeast India is renowned for its unique tourist destinations, the region is now...
MEGHALAYA

‘Dung Bilor’: EJH horti officer finds innovative rodent control method

KHLIEHRIAT, Oct 15: The District Horticulture Officer of East Jaintia Hills, Deibormi Dhar, is spearheading a mission to...
MEGHALAYA

Uniform Civil Code violates spirit of India’s diversity, says Conrad

SHILLONG, Oct 15: Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma has voiced his reservations on the Uniform Civil Code (UCC),...
MEGHALAYA

Lafarge contributes ambulance for Shella under CSR initiative

SHILLONG, Oct 15: Lafarge Umiam Mining Pvt. Ltd. (LUMPL) donated an ambulance to Shella Dorbar on Tuesday. A stand-out...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Northeast India emerges as new hub for MICE tourism

MEGHALAYA 0
NEW DELHI, Oct 15: While Northeast India is renowned...

‘Dung Bilor’: EJH horti officer finds innovative rodent control method

MEGHALAYA 0
KHLIEHRIAT, Oct 15: The District Horticulture Officer of East...

Uniform Civil Code violates spirit of India’s diversity, says Conrad

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, Oct 15: Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma has...
Load more

Popular news

Northeast India emerges as new hub for MICE tourism

MEGHALAYA 0
NEW DELHI, Oct 15: While Northeast India is renowned...

‘Dung Bilor’: EJH horti officer finds innovative rodent control method

MEGHALAYA 0
KHLIEHRIAT, Oct 15: The District Horticulture Officer of East...

Uniform Civil Code violates spirit of India’s diversity, says Conrad

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, Oct 15: Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma has...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img