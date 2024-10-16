Wednesday, October 16, 2024
MEGHALAYA

NEHU inducts 100 students into teacher edn prog

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

SHILLONG, Oct 15: The North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU) on Tuesday inducted 100 students into the Four-Year Integrated Teacher Education Programme (ITEP), a course offered at only 64 institutions across India, with NEHU being one of them.
Pynthorumkhrah MLA and Cabinet Minister AL Hek was the chief guest in the presence of NEHU Vice Chancellor Prof Prabha Shankar Shukla, faculty members, and students.
In his keynote address, Hek emphasised the importance of the ITEP in producing highly qualified educators. He noted that this four-year course integrates both subject specialisation and education studies, making it a prestigious offering, with NEHU being one of only 64 institutions in India to provide it — a matter of pride for both the university and the state.
Expressing his gratitude to the central government, particularly the Ministry of Education, Hek said, “This programme will not only address the demand for skilled teachers across the country but will also strengthen the future of education.”
He encouraged the students, stating, “While the National Education Policy 2020 offers flexibility to enter and exit the course at various points, I urge you to complete this four-year journey with perseverance and emerge as excellent teachers, ready to make a meaningful contribution to society.”
NEHU Vice Chancellor Prof PS Shukla highlighted how the introduction of the ITEP aligns with the vision of the National Education Policy 2020, which promotes holistic and integrated teacher education. He explained the unique structure of the ITEP, which follows a dual-major framework, combining subject specialisation in Arts, Science, or Commerce with a foundation in education studies.
Prof Shukla also elaborated on the benefits of the Choice-Based Credit System (CBCS) embedded within the course, allowing students to tailor their educational experience according to their personal and professional goals.  “Upon completion, graduates will be eligible not only for advanced studies but also to teach up to the secondary level, take on leadership roles as principals, or explore diverse opportunities in the education sector,” he added.
He encouraged the students to approach this opportunity with curiosity, resilience, and a commitment to excellence, reminding them that teachers play a crucial role in shaping future generations.
The induction programme concluded with students interacting with the faculty and gaining insights into the structure and objectives of the ITEP, setting the stage for a transformative four-year journey aimed at preparing future educators equipped to meet the challenges of modern classrooms.

