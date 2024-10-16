Wednesday, October 16, 2024
Pankaj Tripathi to turn a radio host for FM channel

By: Agencies

Mumbai, Oct 16:  Actor Pankaj Tripathi, who is known for ‘Mirzapur’, ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’, ‘Masaan’ and others, is set to turn a new leaf in his chapter of life. The actor is turning into a radio host for an FM channel.

The actor has a certain rhythm to his speech pattern, and his vocal texture makes him a good fit to narrate stories while entertaining the listeners on radio. He will be seen serving as the radio host for the first time for BIG FM’s show ‘Dhun Badal Ke Toh Dekho’ season 3.

Sharing his excitement, the actor said, “I am thrilled to don the hat of a radio host for the first time for BIG FM’s ‘Dhun Badal Ke Toh Dekho’ season 3, a show that presents varied perspectives on important topics”.

He further mentioned, “As an actor, I’ve always believed in the power of screenplay, but as a host for the radio network, I’m excited to explore the power of storytelling in an audio format. Sometimes, all it takes is a change in mindset to see the world differently and with this show, we will be aiming exactly that”.

The first season of the show was led by Vidya Balan who discussed an array of topics which may be considered taboo, while Season 2 was hosted by Sadhguru focussing on mental wellbeing and spirituality.

The show is expected to go on air in the last week of October. Pankaj Tripati is one of the most prominent actors in Hindi cinema. He is the recipient two National Film Awards and an IIFA. He gained recognition for his role in Anurag Kashyap’s crime drama ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’, after which he had several notable supporting roles.

These include ‘Fukrey’, ‘Masaan’, ‘Nil Battey Sannata’, ‘Bareilly Ki Barfi’, ‘Stree’, ‘Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl’ and the recent blockbuster ‘Stree 2’.

IANS

