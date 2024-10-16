Pre-poll violence: Assam Cong moves CEC over alleged ‘partisan role’ of police officers

GUWAHATI, Oct 16: The Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) has, in a memorandum addressed to the Chief Election Commissioner, sought the transfer of the Nagaon superintendent of police, along with two police officers in the district, alleging that the police officials “indulged in activities detrimental to free and fair election” in bypoll-bound Samaguri Assembly constituency.

Notably, the Election Commission had on Tuesday announced the dates for by-elections to 48 Assembly constituencies, including Samaguri Assembly constituency of Assam, along with two parliamentary constituencies.

The APCC alleged in the memorandum, submitted to the chief electoral officer, Assam, here on Wednesday that a convoy of Congress MLAs was “brutally attacked by goons of the ruling party” in an area under Samaguri LAC on Tuesday.

“The delegation of MLAs met with the Superintendent of Police, Nagaon on Tuesday, requesting him to take prompt action (against the attackers) and several FIRs were also lodged. But nothing has been done as of now, which will encourage the goons to attack the office-bearers and workers of Congress,” the memorandum read.

The Congress delegation, led by MLA and APCC working president Jakir Hussain Sikdar, further alleged that Nagaon SP, Swapneel Deka and officers-in-charge of Rupahi and Khatowal police stations, namely Sanjib Kumar Roy and Biku Barman respectively, are “hobnobbing with the ruling party of Assam”.

“They are indulging in activities which are detrimental to the free and fair elections,” the APCC leaders alleged.

“Now, the atmosphere is totally detrimental to free and fair elections due to the biased and partisan role of the SP and the two OCs. Therefore, the police officials are required to be transferred from Nagaon district forthwith to ensure free and fair elections in Samaguri LAC,” the Congress leaders stated.