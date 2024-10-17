High-tech machine to better cancer care at NEIGRIHMS

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Oct 16: NEIGRIHMS Director Prof Nalin Mehta inaugurated the newly acquired state-of-the-art Hyperthermic Intraperitoneal Chemotherapy (HIPEC) machine for patient care at the institute on Wednesday.

Prof Mehta highlighted that the HIPEC procedure has been successfully performed at NEIGRIHMS in the past, and with the acquisition of this sophisticated equipment, many more patients can now avail the benefit.

He noted that NEIGRIHMS has made steady progress in providing comprehensive and advanced cancer care to the region, alleviating the need for patients to travel to other parts of the country for treatment.

Surgical Oncologist, Dr Caleb Harris, explained the application of HIPEC, noting that it involves the instillation of heated chemotherapeutic agents into the abdominal cavity, offering an effective treatment for peritoneal malignancies.

HIPEC has several advantages over standard chemotherapy. It is a single treatment performed in the operating room, unlike standard chemotherapy which requires multiple sessions over several weeks.

Additionally, 90% of the drug remains within the abdominal cavity, reducing toxic effects on the rest of the body while enabling a more intense dose.

This procedure provides hope for patients with aggressive cancers that previously only had palliative treatment options.

Medical Superintendent, Dr Daniala C, stated that this initiative aims to offer the latest advances in cancer care to patients in the Northeast.

It may be mentioned that the institute’s dedicated Regional Cancer Centre, inaugurated by Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, Dr Mansukh Mandaviya, continues to enhance cancer treatment in the region.