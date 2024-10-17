Tourism fuel for M’laya’s economy: Vice President

Dhankhar advises state to be more tourist-friendly for better returns

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Oct 16: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Wednesday said the engine of Meghalaya’s economy can be driven singularly and on all cylinders by tourism.

“Tourism by itself is sustaining the economy of several countries. You have to exploit it fully by having very talented and skilled people in the shape of human resources. Every tourist carries memorable moments of professionalism and excellence because of the things nature has given you,” he said after virtually laying the foundation for the Meghalaya Skill and Innovation Hub.

Dhankhar advised the Meghalaya government to make human resources in the state more tourist-friendly.

He stressed the need to make the state so tourist-friendly that the visitors end up becoming the ambassadors of Meghalaya.

He also said the state has everything and the opportunities it presents have to be ripened through systematic policies.

The Skill and Innovation Hub will be constructed on 6.54 acres in New Shillong for Rs 77.5 crore. The facility will cater to the requirements of the youth for incubation, training, collaboration, and industry partnerships.

Dhankhar said the skill hub will go a long way in promoting entrepreneurship in the state.

He also hoped that the state’s human resources would get a boost with the establishment of the centre.

“I am sure this is going to be a real boon to the youth because these are the times when skilling is no longer a quality. It is our daily need,” he said.

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has opened a window of opportunities for the youth through different skilling and startup programmes.

He also said Rs 60,000 crore has been earmarked for skilling 5 lakh youth in the next five years across the country. “The empowerment of the youth will ensure a big economic upsurge in the country. An ecosystem is in place now where every young boy and girl can look for a larger basket of opportunities much beyond just getting into government service,” he added.

Speaking on the occasion, Governor CH Vijayashankar highlighted the strength and rich resources of the state that would provide opportunities to the youth.

Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said Meghalaya’s young population is its strength.

He said the government is supporting entrepreneurship in a big way, and the Skill and Innovation Hub is being set up to address manpower shortage. “About 85% of our population is below the age of 45. The youth are our greatest strength and asset and we have initiated programmes that channelise their strength,” he said.

Sangma further said that the government has different programmes through which the youth are trained so that they can contribute to the growth of the state.

On promoting rural entrepreneurs, he said that the government organises various business plan competitions and supports entrepreneurs.

“We provide support and hand-holding to our entrepreneurs through programmes such as CM Elevate and provide financial subsidies,” he added.

The Vice President launched the CM Business Catalyst: Student B-Plan Challenge with IIM Shillong and attended the signing of a memorandum of understanding between the UNDP and Meghalaya government to promote entrepreneurship.

Others present on the occasion included Health Minister Ampareen Lyngdoh, Chief Secretary DP Wahlang, DGP Idashisha Nongrang, IIM Shillong Director DB Goyal, and senior government officials.