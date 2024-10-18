CMJ University scam: ED files chargesheet against accused

SHILLONG, Oct 17: The Enforcement Directorate has filed chargesheets against Chandra Mohan Jha, some of his family members and close aides in connection with the fake marksheets and degrees scam which had rocked the state some years ago.

Confirming this on Thursday, ED Special Public Prosecutor, Nitin Khera said the next step would be issue of summons to the accused persons to face trial.

The accused persons are being summoned in the Shillong Court on December 13, he said.

Earlier this year, the enforcement Directorate, Guwahati Zonal office, had provisionally attached assets worth Rs.7.56 crore under the provisions of Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002 in the case involving “fraud committed in issuance of degree certificate”, against CMJ University, Jha, his family members and others.

The ED initiated investigation on the basis of FIR and chargesheet filed by CID Meghalaya under various sections of IPC, 1860 against CMJ University, Shillong, Jha, his family members, who were also trustees of CMJ Foundation and other persons for defrauding thousands of students by issuing over 20,000 fake degree certificates in return for money.