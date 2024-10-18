Friday, October 18, 2024
spot_img
MEGHALAYA

Shobhaa De, Jerry Pinto to attend LitFest

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

SHILLONG, Oct 17: The two-day Shillong Literary Festival (LitFest) to be held on November 18-19 at Ward’s Lake will witness the presence of acclaimed novelists and writers of the likes of Shobhaa De and Jerry Pinto.
“The LitFest, which is primarily about literature and literary activities, is scheduled for the 18th and the 19th of November, and we already have got the confirmation that acclaimed authors like Shobhaa De and Jerry Pinto, will be part of this year’s LitFest,” Tourism Minister Paul Lyngdoh said on Thursday.
“We will also be launching Kynpham Sing Nongkynrih’s latest books, which will help to showcase and highlight Meghalaya writers on a larger platform,” he added.

Previous article
CMJ University scam: ED files chargesheet against accused
Next article
Govt blames Manipur unrest for Meghalaya’s drug woes
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma greets Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the National Democratic Alliance Chief Ministers’ Council meeting, in Chandigarh on...

MEGHALAYA

Lack of schools & healthcare a concern as NIT shifts to Sohra

Shillong, Oct 17: A long wait of 14 years finally ends for the National Institute of Technology, Meghalaya...
MEGHALAYA

MHRC rendered inactive after member’s term ends

Shillong, Oct 17: The Meghalaya Human Rights Commission (MHRC) will no longer be able to conduct any meeting...
MEGHALAYA

Govt defends festival budget as investment in tourism sector

SHILLONG, Oct 17: With the government-sponsored festival season approaching fast, the state government has justified the budget allocated...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Load more

Popular news

Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge