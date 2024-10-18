Shobhaa De, Jerry Pinto to attend LitFest

SHILLONG, Oct 17: The two-day Shillong Literary Festival (LitFest) to be held on November 18-19 at Ward’s Lake will witness the presence of acclaimed novelists and writers of the likes of Shobhaa De and Jerry Pinto.

“The LitFest, which is primarily about literature and literary activities, is scheduled for the 18th and the 19th of November, and we already have got the confirmation that acclaimed authors like Shobhaa De and Jerry Pinto, will be part of this year’s LitFest,” Tourism Minister Paul Lyngdoh said on Thursday.

“We will also be launching Kynpham Sing Nongkynrih’s latest books, which will help to showcase and highlight Meghalaya writers on a larger platform,” he added.