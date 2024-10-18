Friday, October 18, 2024
INTERNATIONAL

Oct 7 terror mastermind killed in Gaza

By: Agencies

Date:

Jerusalem, Oct 17: Israeli forces in Gaza killed Hamas’ top leader Yahya Sinwar, the chief architect of last year’s attack on Israel that sparked the war, the military said on Thursday. Troops appeared to have run across him in a battle, only to discover afterwards that a body in the rubble was the man Israel has hunted for more than a year.
Sinwar has topped Israel’s most wanted list since the beginning of the Israel-Hamas war just over a year ago, and his killing strikes a powerful blow to the militant group.

Lahore college rape case: One dead, dozens injured as massive violence rocks Pakistan
