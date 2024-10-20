Sunday, October 20, 2024
MEGHALAYA

NPP’s ‘exploits’ in bypoll campaign concern TMC

By: By Our Reporter

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Oct 19: Opposition leader Mukul Sangma has accused the National People’s Party (NPP) of misusing the government machinery in Gambegre and initiating development programmes without following the norms.
Speaking to The Shillong Times, he said the NPP’s campaigning in the constituency is quite concerning for his party.
Pointing out that development programmes are based on the needs of the people, Sangma said a party in power cannot just tell an officer in Gambegre to take up work without following any procedure.
“There is a proper procedure of preparing estimates, sanctioning and awarding the work without indulging in manipulation but this is a new trend where the Chief Minister himself goes and tells them they will start a particular work from tomorrow,” he said.
Sangma said making an officer start work without following any process is an irregular approach by the party in power.
“The modus operandi has been to allow illegal activities and it reflects on the lack of a sense of responsibility,” he said.
Making it clear that the Trinamool Congress will take such actions of the NPP head-on, he said the blatant demonstration of money power indicates “something wrong is going on there”.
He also questioned the source of the NPP’s money, indicating that the ruling party’s activities were connected to the smuggling of area nuts from across the border.
Sangma accused the NPP of inducting voters by taking advantage of their problems.
He said the TMC legislators, MDCs, and other leaders are aggressively campaigning in Gambegre. “I will join the campaign soon,” he added.

