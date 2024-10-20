Sunday, October 20, 2024
MEGHALAYA

Wah Umkhrah riverfront project to begin soon as govt secures land

By: By Our Reporter

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Oct 19: The much-anticipated Wah Umkhrah Riverfront Development project is set to begin soon, with construction work officially awarded. Commissioner and Secretary of the Urban Affairs Department, Dr. Vijay Kumar D, informed The Shillong Times that the department recently secured the necessary land for this significant project from the Shillong Golf Reserve Trust (SGRT).
The Wah Umkhrah, which flows through Shillong, has historically been vital to the city’s residents, providing a source of livelihood, sustenance, and transportation. However, the rapid urbanisation of the region has led to pollution, neglect, and degradation of the river, diminishing its importance to the community.
Over the years, urban development has encroached on the natural habitats surrounding the Wah Umkhrah, resulting in declining water quality and loss of biodiversity. In response to these challenges, a comprehensive riverfront redevelopment plan was devised, with the vision of revitalising the river and its surroundings. According to Dr. Kumar, “The initiative aims to transform the riverfront into a vibrant and inclusive public space that integrates nature with modern infrastructure.”
The project, with a total cost of Rs 39.46 crore, has been awarded to Ganpati Associates and Vikas Sarlalka of Shillong through a joint venture. Key components of the development include river cleaning, the creation of green spaces, pedestrian-friendly promenades, and sports facilities. The plan also features a connecting bridge, open and covered shops, an amphitheater, kiosks, and public toilets.
The foundation stone for the Wah Umkhrah Riverfront Development Project was laid earlier this year at Polo. The project aims not only to restore the river’s ecological balance but also to create a harmonious blend of modern amenities. Once completed, the Wah Umkhrah waterfront is expected to become a central hub for recreational, cultural, and social activities in the city.

Saleng calls out pol parties’ gimmick prior to elections
NPP’s ‘exploits’ in bypoll campaign concern TMC
