Monday, October 21, 2024
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Kriti Kharbanda opts for minimal mehendi on her first Karwa Chauth

By: Agencies

Actor Kriti Kharbanda, who tied the knot with Pulkit Samrat on March 15, 2024, is celebrating her first Karwa Chauth this year. On Saturday, she came to Delhi to ring in the Karwa Chauth festivities with her in-laws. A while ago, Kriti even gave a glimpse of her mehendi. She opted for a minimal mehendi, which featured a dainty rose design with a bel. Pulkit and Kriti married on March 15 in Manesar. A day after tying the knot, the couple dropped mesmerising pictures from their wedding ceremony and wrote “From the deep blue sky, to the morning dew. Through the low and the high, it’s only you. From the start to the end, in every now and every then, when my heart beats different. It’s got to be you. Constantly, consistently, continually, You.” (ANI)

