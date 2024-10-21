Kajol celebrates 29 years of DDLJ with this hilarious advice

Bollywood actress Kajol, who is gearing up for her upcoming thriller movie Do Patti, is celebrating 29 years of her cult-classic movie Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. On Sunday, the actress took to her Instagram, and shared the poster of the film which shows her on Bollywood icon Shah Rukh Khan’s shoulders while she is dressed in a wedding attire. She wrote in the caption, “29 years to the OG of Karva Chauth… wishing everyone a very hungry and successful Karva chauth .. maybe go to Maratha mandir and see the film #29yearsofddlj #ddlj”. ‘Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge’ marked the directorial debut of Aditya Chopra, who currently heads India’s premier studio, Yash Raj Films. (IANS)