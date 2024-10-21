Monday, October 21, 2024
spot_img
News AlertSPORTS

Rabada becomes fastest to 300 Test wickets by balls bowled

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Dhaka, Oct 21: South Africa pacer Kagiso Rabada on Monday scripted history by becoming the fastest bowler to reach the 300 Test wickets with less than 12,000 deliveries taken to achieve the landmark.

The speedster achieved the feat in the first Test against Bangladesh at Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur. With the wicket of Mushfiqur Rahim in the first session of the day, Rabada surpassed legendary pacer Waqar Younis (12,602 balls) to become the fastest to 300 Test scalps in terms of balls taken.

He also reached the milestone ahead of former Proteas pacer Dale Steyn (12,605 balls). Rabada became the sixth South African bowler to complete 300 wickets in the red-ball format.

He joined Steyn, Shaun Pollock, Makhaya Ntini, Allan Donald, and Morne Morkel on the list. In terms of matches, India’s Ravichandran Ashwin was the fastest to 300 Test dismissals after achieving the feat in 54 matches.

Meanwhile, Rabada’s strike rate of 39.3 is the highest among all bowlers with 300 or more Test wickets. Playing in his 65th Test, Rabada returned with the figures of 3-26, while Wiaan Mulder and Keshav Maharaj also snapped three scalps each to dismantle Bangladesh for 106 in the first innings.

Earlier, Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto won the toss and opted to bat first but the decision backfired with Dane Piedt and Mulder giving the early blows. Bangladesh failed to recover from the early setbacks and were wrapped inside 41 overs.

IANS

Previous article
SC stays NCPCR recommendation to end madrasas funding
Next article
With eye on China, PM Modi says India does not build relations on ‘taken-for-granted’ basis
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Machilipatnam Medical College named after Indian flag’s designer Pingali Venkaiah

Amaravati, Oct 21: The Andhra Pradesh government on Monday renamed the Government Medical College, Machilipatnam, as Sri Pingali...
INTERNATIONAL

India-China breakthrough: LAC patrol pact enables disengagement ahead of PM Modi’s BRICS engagement

Delhi, Oct 21" In a major breakthrough ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s trip to Russia for the...
Business

Tata best business group in India, Ratan Tata was a humble figure: Mark Mobius

New Delhi, Oct 21: Terming Tata Group the best business group in India, global investor Mark Mobius on...
MEGHALAYA

MEGHAPEX-2024 Philatelic Exhibition inaugurated by KHADC CEM and DGP

  Shillong, Oct 21: The Meghalaya Postal Division organised a “MEGHAPEX-2024,” a two-day Philatelic Exhibition at the State Convention...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Machilipatnam Medical College named after Indian flag’s designer Pingali Venkaiah

NATIONAL 0
Amaravati, Oct 21: The Andhra Pradesh government on Monday...

India-China breakthrough: LAC patrol pact enables disengagement ahead of PM Modi’s BRICS engagement

INTERNATIONAL 0
Delhi, Oct 21" In a major breakthrough ahead of...

Tata best business group in India, Ratan Tata was a humble figure: Mark Mobius

Business 0
New Delhi, Oct 21: Terming Tata Group the best...
Load more

Popular news

Machilipatnam Medical College named after Indian flag’s designer Pingali Venkaiah

NATIONAL 0
Amaravati, Oct 21: The Andhra Pradesh government on Monday...

India-China breakthrough: LAC patrol pact enables disengagement ahead of PM Modi’s BRICS engagement

INTERNATIONAL 0
Delhi, Oct 21" In a major breakthrough ahead of...

Tata best business group in India, Ratan Tata was a humble figure: Mark Mobius

Business 0
New Delhi, Oct 21: Terming Tata Group the best...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge