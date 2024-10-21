Monday, October 21, 2024
NATIONAL

With eye on China, PM Modi says India does not build relations on ‘taken-for-granted’ basis

By: Agencies

New Delhi, Oct 21: Highlighting that trust and reliability are the foundations of India’s relations with the global community, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday that India does not build relations on a “taken-for-granted” basis.

“Our progress brings joy to the world and not jealousy,” said PM Modi, in a veiled message to China which is often criticised for its perceived expansionist policies and predatory lending. Delivering the keynote address at the two-day ‘NDTV World Summit 2024 – The India Century’ event, he said that there is a growing realisation that India is a country whose growth brings about celebrations across the globe. The international reception received by the successful Chandrayan Mission was one such example, he said.

Describing the concept of global economy as a gift of India, PM Modi said, “India does not build relations on ‘taken-for-granted basis’. Our relations are based on trust and reliability and even the world is realising this.”

Recalling the Covid crisis, he said, “We could have earned crores of dollars by using our capacity to produce vaccines, it would have been beneficial for India but a setback for humanity. But our values did not allow us to do this and we helped several nations during the crisis.” The world has started believing that India is a reliable partner during calamity, he said.

“The all-round changes taking place in the country are also increasing the global community’s trust in India which is taking a lead in giving a direction to the global future on a number of issues,” he said.

Showcasing the model of ‘Jan Shakti se Rashtra Nirman’ (nation building with public participation), PM Modi said that the country was moving ahead at an unprecedented speed as the targets for the next 25 years have been set on the basis of public debate.

“Double AI advantage is another factor that is making the next century the India Century. The double advantage is that of Artificial Intelligence and Aspirational India,” the PM said. “Our policies are formed keeping aspirational India in mind,” he said, citing the UDAN scheme that has helped the common man fly and bring about a connectivity revolution.

He said that the government was committed to forming policies aimed at ease of living, quality of life improvement and welfare of the youth and women.

IANS

