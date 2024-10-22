Tuesday, October 22, 2024
MEGHALAYA

Group condemns attack on Garos in Bangladesh

TURA, Oct 21: The ACHIK on Monday condemned the attack on two Garo families that reportedly took place at Babelakona village in neighbouring Bangladesh on October 15.
In its letter of condemnation to the Deputy High Commission, People’s Republic of Bangladesh in Kolkata, the organisation stated, “The heinous nature of the attack has not only shocked the Garo people but also raised serious concerns about their safety and well being in Bangladesh. Such attacks are not only a violation of basic human rights but also an assault on the dignity and existence of the Garo people.”
According to the organisation, Garo citizens belonging to two families, including one, Bisso Mree, Eva Mree and Stanton Mree were brutally attacked on October 15.
“We strongly condemn the brutal attack and demand that the perpetrators be brought to justice without delay. Immediate and impartial investigations must be carried out to ensure accountability and to prevent future occurrences of such violent attacks against the Garo community,” it added.
The organisation also urged the government of Bangladesh to take proactive steps to protect its indigenous communities including the Garo community from violence, discrimination and marginalisation.

