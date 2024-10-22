Four extortionists held in Ri-Bhoi

From Our Correspondent

Nongpoh, Oct 21: A special team of law enforcement officials apprehended four members of a pressure group for their involvement in an extortion attempt in Ri-Bhoi on Monday. The accused have been identified as Simon Jyrwa, Alton Wahlang, and Francis Wahlang, who claimed to be members of the Hynniewtrep National United Federation (HNUF) and Rangsngur Warjri, who holds dual positions as president of both the Meghalaya People Federation (MPF) and HNUF.

The first three suspects were caught red-handed while collecting money from a local business manager. During questioning, they confessed to have acted under instructions from Rangsngur Warjri, who was subsequently taken into custody from Umsning.

Police initiated a suo motu case after the owners and managers of the targeted business, who are non-tribals, reportedly declined to file an official complaint, citing concerns over potential backlash.