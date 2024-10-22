KHADC seeks ‘non-taxable’ order for traditional bodies

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Oct 21: The KHADC on Monday said that the state government should issue an order exempting traditional institutions from paying taxes.

It said the council will soon write to the state government to acknowledge the Dorbar Shnongs and the Rangbah Shnongs for their contribution to governance.

The KHADC’s Deputy Chief Executive Member, PN Syiem said the Dorbar and Rangbah Shnongs enjoy recognition under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution of India.

“What we are saying is that their contributions to helping the government maintain law and order and implement its programmes and schemes should be acknowledged,” he said.

He said the government only acknowledges these traditional institutions in times of need. He cited the identity cards issued to the Rangbah Shnongs during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Syiem said the government should always issue identity cards to the Rangbah Shnongs, which they can show while visiting government officials. He also said the officials should respect the Rangbah Shnongs who call on them.

“There should be some kind of protocol as many Rangbah Shnongs are known to have been ill-treated by the officials,” Syiem said.

Earlier, the NPP-led MDA government dismissed the demand for an official notification to recognise the Dorbar Shnongs as they are already recognised by the autonomous district councils (ADCs).

MDA spokesperson and Law Minister Ampareen Lyngdoh told The Shillong Times that the traditional institutions including Himas, Raids, and Dorbar Shnongs are recognised under the Sixth Schedule.

“Their recognition by the ADCs is more than enough. The question of recognising the traditional institutions does not arise as the state government cannot overlook the ADCs,” she said.

The demand for the official recognition of the Dorbar Shnongs arose after a directive from the Income Tax Department to the Dorbar Shnongs to get their PAN (permanent account number) registration.

Lyngdoh said the Dorbar Shnongs would have to get an Income Tax exemption certificate according to the procedure.

Synjuk Ki Nongsynshar Shnong Ka Bri U Hynniewtrep (SNSBH) secretary, RL Blah recently said the government should come out with a gazette notification declaring the Dorbar Shnongs as recognised bodies of the state government to avoid “problems” from the Income Tax Department.

“The Income Tax Department is asking the Dorbar Shnongs to have PAN registration. We understand that as tribals we do not have to pay tax but we also understand that once we register, we would be liable to file our tax returns,” he said.

Blah said when they met the Commissioner of Income Tax to discuss the new directive, they were told that the only way the problem could be resolved was for the Meghalaya government to mention a line through a gazette notification that it recognises the traditional institution (Dorbar Shnong).

He said the Rangbah Shnongs are recognised by the ADCs, which issue them their appointment letters (Sanad) according to the provisions of the Sixth Schedule.

“However, most of our dealings are with the state government and the district administration. Since the activities of the Rangbah Shnongs are voluntary, it is not right for the government to use the Rangbah Shnongs only when needed,” he said.