Tuesday, October 22, 2024
MEGHALAYA

Guv gives assent to five KHADC bills

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

By Our Reporter

Shillong, Oct 21: Governor Chandrashekhar H Vijayashankar has given his assent to five important bills which include the KHAD (Administration of Elaka) (Amendment) Bill, 2023; KHAD (Khasi Social Custom of Lineage (Amendment) Bill, 2023; KHAD (Regulation and Administration of Land) Amendment Bill, 2024; KHAD (Fisheries Amendment) Bill, 2023 and Regulation of Trading by Non-Tribal Amendment Rules, 2023.
The KHADC (Administration of Elaka) (Amendment) Bill, 2023 is concerned with the recognition of the Seng Samla and Seng Kynthei by a legislation of the council.
The KHAD (Khasi Social Custom of Lineage (Amendment) Bill, 2023 aims to strengthen the clan administration and also paves the way for the various clans to register with the council.
Earlier, KHADC Chief Executive Member, Pyniaid Sing Syiem had said that as per a study, there are over 3,000 clans in Khasi Hills which are yet to be recognised by the law.

SSA teachers call off stir after govt assurance
Gambegre bypoll: Filing of nominations from tomorrow
