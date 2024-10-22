SSA teachers call off stir after govt assurance

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Oct 21: The All Meghalaya SSA School Teachers Association (AMSSASTA) suspended its indefinite sit-in stir on Monday following an assurance from the state government to fulfil its demands.

The decision on the suspension of the stir followed a closed-door meeting that the AMSSASTA had with Cabinet Minister Ampareen Lyngdoh.

The SSA teachers had hit the streets demanding among others a 100% hike in their salary. It is not clear if the government has agreed to this demand.

AMSSASTA president Peter Thyrniang told the media the government has assured to enhance the salaries of the teachers but the official announcement in this regard will be made after a couple of months as the model code of conduct is in force in view of the by-election to the Gambegre Assembly seat.

“We announce that we have suspended our agitation that we started on October 1. Therefore, the rally that we intended to take out on October 23 stands cancelled,” Thyrniang said.

According to the association, the last salary enhancement was made in 2016.

“In the Lower Primary schools, the SSA teachers are paid roughly Rs 19,000 while the Upper Primary teachers are paid roughly Rs 20,000,” Thyrniang said.

Recently, Education Minister Rakkam Sangma had stated that it is practically not possible for the government to meet the demands of the association in one go. He had stated that a formula is being worked out to resolve the impasse.

Stating that SSA is a central government programme where the state’s share in the salary component was only 10% at one point of time, he said the Centre is reducing its share by 5% every year since 2018.

“Now the Centre’s share is 70% and the state’s share is 30%. Next year, it will be 65:35 and soon, it will be 50:50,” the minister said, adding that he has held discussions with Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on the matter.

Meanwhile, the Meghalaya SSA School Association also held a separate meeting with Lyngdoh and sought her support for regularising the services of all SSA teachers.

The minister reportedly assured that she would support the idea if the Education department brings any Cabinet memo in the next Cabinet meeting scheduled on October 23.

The regularisation of the services of SSA teachers will cost the government an additional Rs 300 crore.