MEGHALAYA

Gambegre bypoll: Filing of nominations from tomorrow

By Our Reporter



BJP yet to announce name of its candidate

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Oct 21: The candidates of all political parties barring the BJP are set to file their nominations for the Gambegre Assembly constituency, where the by-election will be held on November 13.
The BJP is yet to announce its candidate for the seat vacated by Saleng A Sangma of Congress after he won the Tura Lok Sabha constituency.
GHADC MDC Sadhiarani Sangma, the Trinamool Congress candidate, is expected to file her papers on October 23.
Mehtab Chandee, the wife of Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma, will file her nomination papers as the National People’s Party candidate on October 24.
The chief minister and other top NPP leaders will accompany her for the formality.
The Congress candidate, Jingjang M Marak, will also file his papers on October 24. He is close to the Tura MP.
The BJP, meanwhile, will take the final call on naming its candidate for Gambegre during a party meeting in New Delhi on October 23.
BJP sources downplayed the delay, saying the party candidate will file the nomination soon after the central leadership announces the name.
The sources said there is no aspirant other than Tura MDC Bernard N Marak.
The last date of filing nominations for Gambegre is October 25 and for the scrutiny of the papers is October 28.

