Tuesday, October 22, 2024
spot_img
MEGHALAYA

Rs 2,300-cr road project scam: Police file FIR, begin probe

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Nine people including senior engineers of the state govt and officials
of two private companies based in Telangana and Haryana have been
named in the FIR

SHILLONG, Oct 21: The Meghalaya government has asked the police to probe into a multi-crore scam involving contractors and state engineers in the construction of a road, officials said on Monday.
Nine people including senior engineers of the state government and officials of two private companies based in Telangana and Haryana were named in an FIR lodged in this connection.
“Several lapses forced the government to lodge an FIR into the road project amounting to over Rs 2,300 crore,” a senior official of the Public Works Department told PTI.
The road project connecting the state capital Shillong with Tura, via Nongstoin and Rongjeng, was approved in 2010 as part of the Special Road Development Programme-North East of the central government.
According to the official, the cost of the Rs 1303.83-crore contract was revised several times and it was enhanced to Rs 2366.77 crore. The original scheduled date of completion was 2014.
Among the nine accused named in the police complaint included officials of the two private companies and the then PWD chief engineer, executive engineer and others, the official said.
The FIR was filed by the PWD (NH) Chief Engineer AM Kharmawphlang who relied on information provided to him during an ongoing arbitration proceedings conducted by the Arbitral Tribunal.
The arbitration proceedings were initiated by the private companies after the department did not comply with their demands for a revised contract.
“Officials/engineers in collusion with the contractors have cheated, defrauded, indulged in fabrication of record and adopted corrupt means to cause huge loss to the public exchequer,” the FIR said.
The conspiracy is required to be unearthed by a systemic, detailed and thorough police investigation, it said.
Meghalaya DGP Idashisha Nongrang on Monday said an FIR has been registered in the case and investigation is under way. (PTI)

Previous article
KHADC seeks ‘non-taxable’ order for traditional bodies
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

KHADC seeks ‘non-taxable’ order for traditional bodies

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Oct 21: The KHADC on Monday said that the state government should issue an order...
MEGHALAYA

Group condemns attack on Garos in Bangladesh

From Our Correspondent TURA, Oct 21: The ACHIK on Monday condemned the attack on two Garo families that reportedly...
MEGHALAYA

Four extortionists held in Ri-Bhoi

From Our Correspondent Nongpoh, Oct 21: A special team of law enforcement officials apprehended four members of a pressure...
MEGHALAYA

Gambegre bypoll: Filing of nominations from tomorrow

BJP yet to announce name of its candidate By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Oct 21: The candidates of all political parties...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

KHADC seeks ‘non-taxable’ order for traditional bodies

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Oct 21: The KHADC on Monday...

Group condemns attack on Garos in Bangladesh

MEGHALAYA 0
From Our Correspondent TURA, Oct 21: The ACHIK on Monday...

Four extortionists held in Ri-Bhoi

MEGHALAYA 0
From Our Correspondent Nongpoh, Oct 21: A special team of...
Load more

Popular news

KHADC seeks ‘non-taxable’ order for traditional bodies

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Oct 21: The KHADC on Monday...

Group condemns attack on Garos in Bangladesh

MEGHALAYA 0
From Our Correspondent TURA, Oct 21: The ACHIK on Monday...

Four extortionists held in Ri-Bhoi

MEGHALAYA 0
From Our Correspondent Nongpoh, Oct 21: A special team of...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge