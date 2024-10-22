Tuesday, October 22, 2024
spot_img
NATIONALNews AlertREGIONAL

Supreme Court summons Assam CS over pending dues of tea estate workers

By: Special Correspondent

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

GUWAHATI, Oct 22: The Supreme Court has directed the Assam chief secretary to appear before the court and provide an explanation as to why no sincere effort has been made on the part of the Assam government to settle the long-pending dues of tea estate workers in the state.

The chief secretary has been asked to personally remain present in the apex court on November 14, 2024, which is the next date of hearing.

The court further issued a notice to the Union Ministry of Commerce, while responding to a statement from the counsel for Assam that the central government also had a role to play in ensuring that the workers’ dues were paid.

The court order on Monday comes in response to an ongoing contempt petition, filed in 2012, concerning the unpaid salaries and allowances of tea garden workers employed by the state-owned Assam Tea Corporation Limited (ATCL).

A bench of Justice Abhay S. Oka and Augustine George Masih expressed concern over the unpaid dues of tea estate workers in Assam and criticised the state government and ATCL.

Last year, the Supreme Court had directed both the state and central governments to disburse Rs 645 crore to 28,556 workers from 25 tea gardens, 15 of which are managed by ATCL.

During the hearing, Justice Oka noted that while the corporation had earned Rs 38 crore from rental income, the workers remained unpaid. The court further sought a clarification on whether any part of the balance Rs 4 crore would be used to pay the workers’ dues.

The counsel for the Assam government submitted that there had been significant financial losses besides claiming that many lessees of the tea estates failed to maintain profitability and eventually returned the gardens to ATCL, exacerbating the financial losses.

When Justice Oka proposed that if the state could not manage the tea estates, all properties should be sold to ensure the workers receive their dues, the counsel said there were restrictions on the use of tea garden land for any purpose other than tea cultivation.

Notably, the International Union of Food and Agricultural Workers had, in the year 2006, filed a petition before the Supreme Court demanding payment of overdue wages and benefits.

Despite a directive by the apex court in 2010, ordering the disbursement of the dues to the tea garden workers, compliance remained incomplete, prompting the contempt petition two years later.

In 2020, the apex court had constituted a one-person committee, headed by retired Justice A.M Sapre, to ascertain the dues owed to the workers.

Accordingly, the committee estimated that a sum of Rs 414.73 crore was owed to the tea estate workers in the state, while an additional sum of Rs 230.69 crore was due to the Provident Fund department.

Previous article
New Himalayan snake species named after ‘Titanic’ actor Leonardo DiCaprio
Next article
Assam by-polls: AIUDF decides against contesting any seat
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

Environment

Kaziranga elevated corridor gets Centre’s approval; CM Sarma holds meeting with Union Minister Gadkari

New Delhi, Oct 22:  Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Tuesday that the elevated corridor in...
NATIONAL

Terror acts in Kashmir diminish hopes of any normalcy in India-Pakistan relations: Former envoy Bisaria

New Delhi, Oct 22: India's former High Commissioner to Pakistan, Ajay Bisaria believes that continuing terror attacks in...
NATIONAL

Meetei body urges PM Modi to replace present govt to restore peace in Manipur

Imphal, Oct 22:  In a significant development, the World Meetei Council (WMC) on Tuesday urged Prime Minister Narendra...
NATIONAL

Bomb threat: IndiGo Airlines with 183 passengers make emergency landing at Jaipur airport

Jaipur, Oct 22:  An IndiGo Airlines flight with 183 passengers on board on Tuesday evening had to make...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Kaziranga elevated corridor gets Centre’s approval; CM Sarma holds meeting with Union Minister Gadkari

Environment 0
New Delhi, Oct 22:  Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa...

Terror acts in Kashmir diminish hopes of any normalcy in India-Pakistan relations: Former envoy Bisaria

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Oct 22: India's former High Commissioner to...

Meetei body urges PM Modi to replace present govt to restore peace in Manipur

NATIONAL 0
Imphal, Oct 22:  In a significant development, the World...
Load more

Popular news

Kaziranga elevated corridor gets Centre’s approval; CM Sarma holds meeting with Union Minister Gadkari

Environment 0
New Delhi, Oct 22:  Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa...

Terror acts in Kashmir diminish hopes of any normalcy in India-Pakistan relations: Former envoy Bisaria

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Oct 22: India's former High Commissioner to...

Meetei body urges PM Modi to replace present govt to restore peace in Manipur

NATIONAL 0
Imphal, Oct 22:  In a significant development, the World...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge