Assam by-polls: AIUDF decides against contesting any seat

Guwahati, Oct 22: The Badruddin Ajmal-led All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) on Tuesday announced it would abstain from contesting any seat in the by-elections in Assam on November 13.

Informing mediapersons, AIUDF general secretary and party spokesperson, Rafiqul Islam said, “Various apolitical individuals, intellectuals and well-informed citizens of the state had, during the course of deliberations and consultations with our party president, advised not to contest the by-polls and instead strengthen the organisational base of the party ahead of the panchayat polls and the 2026 Assembly elections in the state.”

Notably, AIUDF had earlier decided to contest three bypoll-bound seats in the state, but subsequently chose to contest one seat, Samaguri, before finally deciding to abstain from contesting any seat in the bypolls scheduled next month.

Islam, who is also an MLA (Jania LAC), further said, as the general secretary (organisation) of AIUDF, he had visited many districts of Assam where committees were being formed at the district, block and anchalik levels to strengthen the party.

“We also observed that our workers were actively engaged across the state to strengthen the organisational base of the party ahead of the panchayat and 2026 Assembly elections. Hence, after careful consideration, the party decided not to engage them in by-poll-related activities or field candidates in any of the seats where by-polls are scheduled in the state,” he said.

He however said many candidates had earlier sought tickets to contest the by-polls.

The decision of the party not to contest the Samaguri seat, leaves Congress’ Tanzil Hussain, son of former MLA (Samaguri) and now Dhubri MP, Rakibul Hussain, to lock horns in a straight fight against the ruling BJP, which has fielded Diplu Ranjan Sarma as its candidate.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi campaigned for Tanzil Hussain by taking part in a rally in Samaguri, ahead of the upcoming by-elections.