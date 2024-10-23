NEHU inks seven key MoUs to boost ties in different fields

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Oct 22: North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU) on Tuesday signed seven Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with distinguished organisations, marking a step towards strengthening partnerships across various fields. The formal signing took place at the Golden Jubilee Auditorium, NEICOD building, NEHU.

NEHU Registrar, Colonel (retired) Omkar Singh, signed the MoUs on behalf of the university alongside representatives of the partnering organisations. The event was attended by NEHU Vice Chancellor, Prof Prabha Shankar Shukla, IIM Shillong Director, DP Goyal, and Head of the Khasi Department at NEHU, Streamlet Dkhar.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof Shukla emphasised that the university is taking a significant step towards fostering collaboration and excellence through these agreements. He assured that NEHU is committed to nurturing these partnerships with dedication and enthusiasm. “Together, we will build bridges that benefit our students, our society, and our institutions,” he said.

Prof Shukla expressed confidence that these MoUs would initiate impactful partnerships that will enhance the academic and professional journeys of NEHU students while contributing to regional and national development. He highlighted the shared commitment to innovation, sustainability, academic excellence, and societal impact that these partnerships represent. “Each of these partnerships is carefully crafted to enrich not only our academic community but also the broader society, ensuring that our students are prepared for the challenges and opportunities of tomorrow,” the VC added.

One of the key MoUs was signed with the Indo-Korea Business and Cultural Centre (IKBCC) to introduce Korean language courses at NEHU. This partnership aims to offer students new linguistic and cultural opportunities while fostering cultural exchanges and employment opportunities, strengthening ties between India and Korea.

The second MoU was signed with JETS 24×7, Shillong, the first two-wheeler local aggregator service in the state. This partnership will establish an e-scooter and e-rickshaw service within the NEHU campus, promoting eco-friendly, efficient transportation and reducing the university’s carbon footprint.

The third MoU was signed with the State Cancer Institute at Gauhati Medical College. This collaboration focuses on joint research in cancer biology, as well as the exchange of expertise and training opportunities for students and faculty. “Together, we will contribute to addressing critical health challenges,” Prof Shukla noted.

Another MoU was signed with ICAR – Agricultural Technology Application Research Institute, Guwahati, focusing on joint research, capacity building, and the sharing of technology. This partnership aims to develop innovative solutions in agriculture, rural development, and entrepreneurship, benefiting the region and the country.

NEHU also signed an MoU with CSRBOX Foundation (SMEC Trust), tapping into the organisation’s expertise in skill-building and digital learning. This collaboration will provide students with access to industry-relevant skills, free IBM-certified programmes, and employment opportunities to prepare them for the evolving job market.

Additionally, an MoU was signed with Black Screen Studio Inc., Mumbai, to expand opportunities in the film and entertainment industry. This partnership will enable students to explore careers in filmmaking, storytelling, and related fields, leveraging NEHU’s infrastructure and Black Screen Studio’s creative expertise. The final MoU was signed with TeamLease EdTech, Mumbai. This collaboration will help bridge the gap between education and employment through upskilling, digital education, and improved employability programmes. NEHU aims to empower students to excel in competitive industries through this partnership.

The representatives from the partner organisations included Zena Chung, Founder of Indo-Korea Business Cultural Centre (IKBCC); Pynskhemlang W Uriah, Managing Director of JETS 24×7; Kadirvel Govindswamy, Director of ICAR – Agricultural Technology Application Research Institute, Guwahati; Devajit Choudhury, Superintendent of the State Cancer Institute at Gauhati Medical College; and Mahesh Kumar, Regional Head of TeamLease EdTech, Mumbai.

In connection with one of the first MoUs, Zena Chung announced plans to introduce a Korean language programme at NEHU through this collaboration. She also shared the groundbreaking introduction of a four-language multilingual dictionary, which will include Khasi, Hindi, English, and Korean.