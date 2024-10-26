Saturday, October 26, 2024
spot_img
MEGHALAYA

KSU asks govt, MTDF to stop dreaming about railways

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

SHILLONG, Oct 25: The KSU on Friday asked the state government and the Meghalaya Tourism Development Forum (MTDF) to stop dreaming about introduction of High Speed Luxury Rail Network (HSLRN) in Shillong.
In a statement on Friday, KSU general secretary Donald V Thabah said that the state government should instead focus on improving the education and healthcare system, bring transparency in the recruitment process, come up with stringent mechanism to deal with the problem of drugs and improve the overall infrastructure in the state, especially good road connectivity.
He said that the students’ body cannot remain silent on the eagerness of a few associations to bring rail connectivity not only till Byrnihat but even to Shillong.
“We have been consistent in our stand that we will oppose the proposal to introduce railways in Khasi-Jaintia Hills till the government is able to come up with a strong mechanism to deal with the problem of influx and illegal immigration,” Thabah said.
Asserting that the KSU is not against development as has been often alleged, he said the students’ body understands that it would be impossible to track people who enter the state once railway is introduced without a strong legislation to deal with influx.
He reminded the members of the Bri U Hynniewtrep about their fight since 1979.
He claimed that attempts are being made to forcefully snatch the rights of the indigenous population and pointed to instances where non-Khasis have attacked locals.
The KSU general secretary reiterated the need for a strong legislation to deal with influx like ILP and MRSSA and also demanded that the cut-off year for recognising outsiders as permanent residents of Meghalaya should be March 25, 1971.
He expressed surprise over the argument that the state will go backward if ILP is implemented and that people will suffer since there will be no development and the economy will crash.
Thabah claimed that the per capita income of ILP states like Mizoram, Nagaland and Arunachal Pradesh is higher as compared to Meghalaya.
The KSU general secretary also stated that Mizoram and Manipur are not connected by railways but the price of essential commodities are cheaper in these two states.

Previous article
Ri-Bhoi SSLC, HSSLC toppers feted
Next article
Jowai court convicts man of sexual assault
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

Meghalaya Nuggets

Speaker visits BOP Baghmara, interacts with BSF troops SHILLONG, Oct 25: Speaker Thomas A. Sangma, accompanied by a team...
MEGHALAYA

High Court seeks meetings on shared crematoria for Hindus and indigenous Khasi, Jaintia people

SHILLONG, Oct 25: The High Court of Meghalaya has directed the district magistrates through the functionaries below them...
MEGHALAYA

Govt to finalise Harijan relocation by Dec-end

SHILLONG, Oct 25: After years of delay and umpteen rounds of talks, the state government is now finally...
MEGHALAYA

HC adjourns hearing of PIL on airport by six months

SHILLONG, Oct 25: The High Court of Meghalaya has adjourned the hearing of a PIL, pertaining to the...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Meghalaya Nuggets

MEGHALAYA 0
Speaker visits BOP Baghmara, interacts with BSF troops SHILLONG, Oct...

High Court seeks meetings on shared crematoria for Hindus and indigenous Khasi, Jaintia people

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, Oct 25: The High Court of Meghalaya has...

Govt to finalise Harijan relocation by Dec-end

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, Oct 25: After years of delay and umpteen...
Load more

Popular news

Meghalaya Nuggets

MEGHALAYA 0
Speaker visits BOP Baghmara, interacts with BSF troops SHILLONG, Oct...

High Court seeks meetings on shared crematoria for Hindus and indigenous Khasi, Jaintia people

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, Oct 25: The High Court of Meghalaya has...

Govt to finalise Harijan relocation by Dec-end

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, Oct 25: After years of delay and umpteen...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge