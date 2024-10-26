Saturday, October 26, 2024
MEGHALAYA

Jowai court convicts man of sexual assault

By: From Our Correspondent

Date:

JOWAI, Oct 25: The Sessions Judge, Jowai, West Jaintia Hills, has convicted one Elias Siangshai of sexually assaulting a woman.
The incident occurred at 12 noon on November 15, 2021, when the woman, travelling from Umpyrkit, was sexually assaulted by her uncle, Siangshai. The victim was also threatened and told to keep mum about the incident.
Despite the threat, the victim filed a complaint with Nartiang Police Station and the probe was tasked to WPSI I Dkhar.
On October 16, 2024, Sessions Judge, Jowai, NA Khan, convicted Siangshai.
He was sentenced to 15 years of rigorous imprisonment and fined Rs. 5,000 under Section 376 (1) (f), as well as five years of rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs. 1,000 under Section 506 Part II.

