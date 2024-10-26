Saturday, October 26, 2024
MEGHALAYA

Ri-Bhoi SSLC, HSSLC toppers feted

By: From Our Correspondent

NONGPOH, Oct 25: Meritorious students from Ri-Bhoi district, who excelled in the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) and Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) examinations, were on Friday felicitated by the Ri-Bhoi Youth Federation (RBYF) during its Topper’s Award Ceremony 2024.
The RBYF awarded nine students excelling in the SSLC examination, and fifteen students from the Arts, Commerce, and Science streams for their achievements in the HSSLC examination.
The RBYF also honoured three schools from the district—Nongjri Presbyterian Secondary School, Mynken Christian Higher Secondary School and Christian Higher Secondary School—for their performances at the 63rd International Subroto Cup 2024.
During the ceremony, the RBYF also felicitated Everlasting Pyngrope for receiving the National Teachers’ Award 2024, and Rayonald Kharkamni for his selection as a Match Observer in the upcoming India-New Zealand Test match.
Addressing the programme as the chief guest, Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBoSE) Director, M Marbaniang, praised the RBYF’s initiative to encourage academic excellence, emphasising the need for intellect and knowledge in today’s world.
“This era is not about winning through physical power but through intelligence and knowledge. To secure the future for  our children, we must rely on wisdom and foresight,” he said.
Airing concern over the declining employment of local youths in central government offices within the state, Marbaniang, however, expressed optimism about RBYF’s initiative to start coaching programmes aimed at helping youths to prepare of central-level competitive examinations.
Marbaniang also highlighted Meghalaya’s growing prominence in education within the Northeast.
He noted that thousands of students from across the region and neighboring countries such as Bangladesh, Nepal, Thailand and Sri Lanka are choosing to study in Meghalaya, reflecting the state’s progress in building quality educational institutions.
Others who were part of the event include Ri-Bhoi Sub-Divisional School Education Officer, Raju Rizal; Mynken Christian Higher Secondary School principal, Everlasting Pyngrope; RBYF president, Bipul Thangkhiew; Ri-Bhoi District Cricket Association president, Rayonald Kharkamni, et al.

