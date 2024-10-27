As AQI surpasses 400, Delhi Minister warns of critical days ahead

New Delhi, Oct 27 :Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Sunday stated that with the Air Quality Index (AQI) surpassing 400 at some places in the national capital, experts predict that the next 15 days will be critical in terms of pollution levels.

He emphasised the need for everyone to actively contribute to pollution reduction efforts.

The AAP Minister highlighted that stubble burning and fireworks are two significant factors driving pollution spikes. He noted, “There was a recent meeting with the Union Environment Minister and state environment ministers, during which Delhi urged all states to further reduce stubble burning incidents.”

While stubble-burning cases have declined, Minister Rai stressed the importance of continuous efforts to mitigate this issue. He also pointed out that although Delhi has a ban on fireworks, sales and use in the National Capital Region (NCR) impact Delhi’s air quality. “The Delhi Police have been directed to increase public awareness and enforce the ban more strictly. A meeting with police officials is also scheduled for October 29 to review these measures,” he added.

According to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the average AQI in Jahangirpuri, Anand Vihar, Bawana, and Alipur surpassed the 400 mark, with AQI readings of 414, 406, 404, and 403, respectively, as of 8 a.m. on Sunday.

Appealing to the residents of Delhi, the AAP Minister urged citizens to minimise vehicle usage, especially during the festive season, which includes Dhanteras, Diwali, Bhai Dooj, and Chhath Puja, to prevent traffic jams and reduce emissions. He recommended using public transport whenever possible and encouraged a 15-day pledge to turn off vehicle engines at red lights to curb emissions.

Additionally, residents were asked to report any fire incidents, other than stubble burning, using the Green Delhi app by submitting a photo for authorities to act on. “There is a need for a united effort from both state and central governments, as well as public cooperation, to minimise pollution in the coming days,” he added.

At the meeting with the Union Environment Minister, the Delhi Environment Minister shared that they discussed several key measures, including the possibility of artificial rain. “The Union Agriculture Minister expressed support for further exploring this idea, and the hope is for the central government to hold a follow-up meeting soon to finalise permissions, allowing for its implementation in Delhi this year,” said Minister Rai.

Regarding firecracker incidents, the AAP Minister announced plans to launch an awareness campaign and work closely with the police to enforce the ban. He appealed to Delhi residents to recognise the harmful impact of pollution on health and to join the effort to ensure cleaner air for everyone.

