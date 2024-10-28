Monday, October 28, 2024
spot_img
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Kate Winslet reveals Titanic’s iconic ‘door’ was actually a piece of bannister

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

In a recent interview, Academy Award winner Kate Winslet shed new light on the iconic scene from the cult classic Titanic, addressing the long-debated question about the famous “door.”
Contrary to popular belief, Winslet stated that what fans refer to as a door was actually a piece of the ship’s bannister, as per People magazine.
When asked if there was “room on the door” for her co-star Leonardo DiCaprio, who portrayed Jack Dawson, Winslet anticipated the question.
“I thought, ‘He’s busting out the Titanic question and next he’s gonna ask me about the door.’ I absolutely knew it,” she remarked, before revealing that the floating piece wasn’t even a door.
“It’s a piece of bannister, like stairway or something, that had broken off,” as per People magazine.
The scene has sparked countless debates since the film’s release in 1997, with fans speculating whether there was enough space for both Jack and Rose on the debris.
Director James Cameron even commissioned a study to explore this question, using stunt doubles to reenact various scenarios.
“Jack might’ve lived, but there’s a lot of variables,” Cameron noted, emphasizing Jack’s mindset of prioritizing Rose’s safety.
She also provided insight into the filming conditions, stating that the water wasn’t as deep as it appeared on screen.
Winslet described filming the scene in an infinity tank, where the sound of rushing water created a unique atmosphere. (ANI)

Previous article
Adele created a secret room in her house, fiance has no idea about it
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

SPORTS

M’laya armwrestlers shine at Asian Cup

Shillong, Oct 27: Meghalaya’s armwrestling prowess shone brightly at the recently concluded VIII Asian Armwrestling Cup and VII...
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Adele created a secret room in her house, fiance has no idea about it

Singer-songwriter Adele, who is known for Rolling in the Deep, Skyfall and others, has plans to rescue lots...
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Diljit Dosanjh waves Indian Flag during Delhi Dil-Luminati concert

Music sensation Diljit Dosanjh made a triumphant return to India, launching the Indian leg of his much-anticipated Dil-Luminati...
INTERNATIONAL

World Watch

Japan’s ruling party braces for blow in elections Tokyo, Oct 27: Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba’s conservative ruling party...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

M’laya armwrestlers shine at Asian Cup

SPORTS 0
Shillong, Oct 27: Meghalaya’s armwrestling prowess shone brightly at...

Adele created a secret room in her house, fiance has no idea about it

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Singer-songwriter Adele, who is known for Rolling in the...

Diljit Dosanjh waves Indian Flag during Delhi Dil-Luminati concert

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Music sensation Diljit Dosanjh made a triumphant return to...
Load more

Popular news

M’laya armwrestlers shine at Asian Cup

SPORTS 0
Shillong, Oct 27: Meghalaya’s armwrestling prowess shone brightly at...

Adele created a secret room in her house, fiance has no idea about it

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Singer-songwriter Adele, who is known for Rolling in the...

Diljit Dosanjh waves Indian Flag during Delhi Dil-Luminati concert

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Music sensation Diljit Dosanjh made a triumphant return to...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge