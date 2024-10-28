World Watch

Japan’s ruling party braces for blow in elections

Tokyo, Oct 27: Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba’s conservative ruling party braced for a blow to its comfortable majority in the lower house of parliament in Sunday’s elections as a result of public rage over financial scandals and discontent over a stagnant economy. According to exit polls by the NHK public television, Ishiba’s Liberal Democratic Party is certain to lose the majority in the 465-seat house, the more powerful of Japan’s two-chamber parliament. It’s still unclear if his ruling coalition with the junior partner Komeito can retain a majority. The results could weaken Ishiba’s grip on power and if he can’t get his party’s policies through parliament, he may need to find a third partner. Ishiba took office on October 1, replacing Fumio Kishida, who resigned after failing to pacify the public over widespread slush fund practices among Liberal Democratic Party lawmakers. Ishiba immediately ordered a snap election in hopes of shoring up support by using his outspoken, reformist image. (AP)

Indian migrant man dies trying to cross English Channel

Paris, Oct 27: An Indian man about 40 years old died on Sunday morning in northern France after the inflated boat he and other migrants had boarded to cross the English Channel deflated, French authorities said in a statement. This year is proving to be the deadliest for migrants’ crossing attempts aboard small boats since numbers began surging in 2018, according to the maritime prefecture that oversees French waters in the channel. The man’s death Sunday pushed this year’s tally so far to 56. Around 5:30 a.m. local time, a group of migrants launched their small boat off the town of Tardinghen, some 25 kilometres west of Calais. The boat, which “appeared to be in very poor condition,” deflated immediately after departure, the statement said. “Migrants … returned to the beach swimming but not everyone was equipped with a life jacket.” The Indian man had a cardiac arrest. Police gave him a cardiac massage on the beach, the statement said, but could not resuscitate him. A inquiry has been opened. (AP)

Nepal suspends permit of Thai AirAsia for unauthorised landing

Kathmandu, Oct 27: The Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal (CAAN) has taken action against Thai AirAsia airbus for entering into the Nepali airspace without permission. The Thai AirAsia Airbus, en route to Kathmandu from Thailand, was held in Nepali airspace for about an hour before receiving clearance to land at Tribhuvan International Airport on Sunday. According to CAAN spokesman Gyanendra Bhul, the flight of Thai AirAsia has been suspended for the time being and the General Sales Agent of the airlines in Nepal has also been cancelled. He said that the Thai AirAsia airbus was allowed to land at TIA under a ‘special charted’ flight permit as its regular permit expired on October 26. “The CAAN granted a special chartered flight permit to the Airbus and allowed it to land at the TIA considering the passengers’ safety and on humanitarian grounds. (PTI)