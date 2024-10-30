Wednesday, October 30, 2024
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh begins 2-day Arunachal visit, to celebrate Diwali with soldiers in Tawang

New Delhi, Oct 30: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has embarked on a two-day visit to Arunachal Pradesh to celebrate Diwali with Indian Army personnel stationed in Tawang, a strategic border region along the India-China border. Union Minister Kiren Rijiju is also accompanying him. During the visit, Singh will meet and interact with soldiers and officers, honouring their service and dedication to the nation.

Ahead of his departure, the Defence Minister shared a post on X, saying, “Leaving New Delhi for Tawang on a two-day visit to Arunachal Pradesh. Looking forward to interacting with Armed Forces personnel and attending the inaugural ceremony of a museum dedicated to brave Army officer Major Ralengnao Bob Khathing.”

Rajnath Singh’s visit to Tawang comes at a time when India and China reached a breakthrough in patrolling along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Eastern Ladakh. Last week India said it had reached an agreement with China on patrolling along the LAC in eastern Ladakh.

It was later confirmed by China. This is considered to be a major breakthrough in ending the four-year-long military standoff, which began after Indian and Chinese troops got engaged in a violent confrontation in Galwan Valley in May 2020.

On Wednesday, the Defence Minister will also flag off the ‘Vayu Veer Vijeta’ Car Rally organised by the Indian Air Force, marking the IAF’s 92nd anniversary and commemorating the 25th anniversary of India’s victory in the 1999 Kargil War.

The rally, which began on October 8 from Thoise in Ladakh, the world’s highest air force station, has already covered 7,000 km, engaging youth across the country with stories of bravery, and inspiring them to consider careers in the armed forces.

Initially flagged off at Thoise by Union Minister of State for Highways Harsh Malhotra, the rally includes 52 air warriors, including women, and a contingent from the Uttarakhand War Memorial (UWM).

Along its journey, the rally has halted at 16 locations, engaging students at colleges and universities, offering a glimpse into the Indian Air Force’s legacy, and highlighting the IAF’s role in national defence and humanitarian missions.

The Ministry of Defence emphasized that the rally’s objective is to showcase the IAF’s rich history, valour, and the role of air warriors in key operations. Former Air Force chiefs have also joined the rally at various points to inspire and motivate participants.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh visited the forward posts in Arunachal Pradesh in October 2023 also and carried out an on-ground assessment of the operational preparedness of the armed forces along the LAC. He also participated in a ‘Shastra Puja’ with the troops at Tawang, and celebrated Dussehra with them. The Minister also interacted with the soldiers deployed in frontline locations along the LAC.

