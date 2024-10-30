Meghalaya Nuggets

Biobinder from rice straw used to layer Umiam-Jorabat Expressway

SHILLONG Oct 29: In what could be considered a milestone attained through innovation, a section of the surface layer of the Umiam-Jorabat Expressway was laid using an innovative Biobinder derived from rice straw through biomass pyrolysis. On Tuesday, the CSIR-Central Road Research Institute (CRRI) took to microblogging site X to announce the successful field trial of this eco-friendly bituminous layer. It is pertinent to note that biobinders like this one, produced from renewable sources such as rice straw, present a promising alternative to traditional petroleum-based asphalt binders in road construction. Biobinders also offer multiple advantages by reducing reliance on petroleum-based bitumen and promoting sustainable development in infrastructure.

EJH celebrates ‘Diwali with My Bharat’ with cleaning drive

JOWAI, Oct 29: To mark the first anniversary of the My Bharat Portal and as part of the nationwide ‘Diwali with My Bharat’ celebration, East Jaintia Hills launched a cleaning drive at Khliehriat Market on Monday. The event, which will culminate on Wednesday, is led by NSS Programme Officer, Seven Dar Dkhar, at Don Bosco College Byndihati, making East Jaintia Hills the only district in Meghalaya chosen for this prestigious initiative. The cleaning drive aims to foster community involvement and promote civic responsibility, encouraging residents to help create a cleaner environment for Diwali. “It is an honour for East Jaintia Hills to represent Meghalaya in this national initiative. We hope to promote a culture of service and pride in our shared spaces,” said Dkhar. In addition to the cleaning drive, the event will include hospital and traffic volunteering activities, engaging residents across the district to enhance public services and ensure a smooth festive season. It may be mentioned that the initiative is aimed at underscoring the significance of community engagement in building a cleaner and more inclusive India.

Public rally in Khliehriat highlights fight against drug abuse, HIV/AIDS

KHLIEHRIAT, Oct 29: The Red Ribbon Club of Jaintia Eastern College in collaboration with Kyrmen Foundation and the Meghalaya AIDS Control Society (MACS) organised a public rally in Khliehriat on Monday, raising awareness against drug abuse and illicit trafficking. The rally, which commenced at Khliehriat East Parking Lot and ended at Khliehriat Higher Secondary School, was attended by students and teachers. After the rally, an awareness programme, thematised on ‘United for a Healthier Future: Combating Drug Abuse and HIV/AIDS’ was held, which was attended by cabinet minister Kyrmen Shylla as the chief guest. During the meeting, Shylla stressed the importance of collective efforts to combat drug abuse and encouraged using social media to reach wider audiences. He urged youths to engage in sports and physical activities to support well-being and avoid substance abuse, while also calling for an end to discrimination against individuals living with HIV/AIDS. On the other hand, programme manager at Mihmyntdu Community Social Welfare Association (MCSWA), R Patlong, spoke on the risks associated with intoxicating substances, pointing out that experimentation and peer pressure often drive young people toward substance abuse. She discussed the impact on physical and mental health, along with potential legal consequences.

Hek inaugurates ginger-processing unit at Ri-Bhoi’s Tyrso village

NONGPOH, Oct 29: Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Minister, AL Hek, on Monday inaugurated a ginger-processing unit at Tyrso village, Ri-Bhoi, during a programme to celebrate the third anniversary of Iakyrshan Cluster Farmer’s Producer Multipurpose Co-operative Society. The ginger-processing unit has been financed by the Meghalaya Basin Management Agency and is run by the Iakyrshan Cluster Farmer’s Producer Multipurpose Co-operative Society. Addressing the gathering, Hek commended the society’s leader for their vision and dedication, encouraging all members to work collaboratively to improve their processing capabilities and income. He stressed that ambition required hard work and the importance of setting goals to succeed, particularly in an era where self-employment is key, as, he argued, government jobs were limited. Highlighting Ri-Bhoi as a leading producer of agricultural products like ginger and pineapple, Hek noted ginger’s value not only as a spice but also in medicinal and wine-making applications. To boost the local economy, he encouraged the society to focus on adding value to their products and effectively utilise government assistance for sustainable livelihoods. Others who were part of the programme include local MLA Charles Marngar, AGM and district project manager MK Kharmudai, Sordar Tyrso Pyllun R. Sten, and society president Iohilut Lyngdoh. Some of the highlights of the programme were local song and dance performances, along with a ceremonial cake-cutting.

Students attend seminar on ‘Sustainable Devp & Youth’

SHILLONG, Oct 29: Students from various schools took part in a seminar organised by Akashvani Shillong, in collaboration with Myngken Christian Higher Secondary School, Bhoirymbong, on Tuesday. According to a statement here, the seminar titled ‘Sustainable Development and Youth’ was accompanied by an open quiz at the aforesaid school. During the seminar, Myngken Christian Higher Secondary School principal, Everlasting Pyngrope, emphasised the importance of adopting sustainable development practices. Students from the school also showcased their commitment to the theme by performing a group song focused on sustainability. During the seminar, Aiborlang Wanswett, Senior Director (IT) and Scientist F at the National Informatics Centre, Meghalaya, while speaking on ‘Youth Digital Pathways for Sustainable Development’, highlighted the relevance of the 17 Sustainable Development Goals and the potential of digital tools for the young people. On the other hand, Alvareen Mary Shangpliang, District Coordinator of DSBMG, Ri-Bhoi, focused on ‘Sanitation as a Sustainable Lifestyle’, urging a change in mindset and behaviour regarding sanitation while advocating for a reduction in plastic usage.