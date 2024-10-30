M’laya-Assam border talks in cold storage

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Oct 29: After showing seriousness to resolve the interstate border row in the first phase, the Assam and Meghalaya governments seem to be in no hurry to settle the second phase of the dispute.

Tourism Minister Paul Lyngdoh, who is also the Chairman of the West Khasi Hills Regional Border Committee, admitted that they made efforts to contact their counterparts in Assam.

“I asked the DC West Khasi Hills to speak to the Kamrup DC but we have not received any favourable response till now,” he said on Tuesday.

Stating that the final report will be submitted only after the visit of the regional committee to the affected areas, he said: “We indicated the winter of 2024 and we are still awaiting a response from the Assam government.”

The regional committee shared its documents with its Assam counterpart and the response has been positive. “We just need to cross one more hurdle by visiting the affected areas and meeting the residents,” Lyngdoh said.

The second phase of the boundary talks seems to have gone off track after the key leaders and officials of the two states met in August 2022. The meeting was held to resolve the six remaining areas of dispute.