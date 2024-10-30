Shillong gears up for Diwali celebrations

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Oct 29: As the festival of lights approaches, the city is embracing the festive spirit, with homes aglow in fresh coats of paints, rice lights and diyas.

The markets are bustling with families shopping for traditional diyas, rangoli colours, decorative items and lanterns.

Sweet shops are overflowing with customers eager for ladoos and barfis, further enhancing the celebratory atmosphere. In this cosmopolitan city, Bengali people are set for Kali Puja, transforming local pandals, while others are readying for Diwali and Lakshmi Puja rituals.

As the evenings grow cooler, shoppers flock to markets to stock up on diyas, rice lights, and candles, illuminating homes throughout the neighbourhoods. Many pandals that previously hosted Durga Puja have been redecorated for Kali Puja to attracting worshippers and revelers alike.

With Dhanteras marking the beginning of the Diwali festivities, families visited the stores to purchase gold and silver items and new utensils, believing these purchases will usher in prosperity and good fortune for the year ahead.