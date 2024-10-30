Govt to spend Rs 400 crore on tourism infra projects

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Oct 29: The growth in Meghalaya’s tourism sector has attracted infrastructural projects worth more than Rs 400 crore with funding from the Asian Development Bank and the state plan.

Tourism Minister Paul Lyngdoh on Tuesday said Rs 191 crore from ADB and Rs 227 crore from the state plan will be utilised for various tourism-related activities.

The state government is in the process of introducing ‘tourism buddies’ to handle matters of security, guide visitors, act as interpreters, and make their stay in Meghalaya comfortable. Such buddies are trained youths to be deployed in major tourist destinations of the state.

The Tourism Director is expected to float a tender for engaging about 70 tourist buddies by November. They will be deployed in locations such as Laitlum, Ward’s Lake, Nohkalikai, Mawkdok, and Krangsuri.

Lyngdoh also said the work on the Shillong Ropeway project would start by mid-November if everything is on track. He added that there are no proposals to introduce luxury trains but the government will examine any proposal.

On the ongoing impasses over restricting tourist vehicles from outside Meghalaya to enter Shillong, the minister said the department has held two meetings with the associations concerned and they have been asked to submit their suggestions.

Lyngdoh said the two-day Shillong Cherry Blossom Festival will be inaugurated by DoNER Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on November 15

“The state government is awaiting confirmation from the Japanese government about the dignitaries expected to attend the festival.

Vikram Seth, Shobhaa De, and other renowned writers will attend a lit fest to be organised on November 18-19.