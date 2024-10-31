Khyndai Lad blooms with ‘Syntiew Diwali’

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Oct 30: With Diwali approaching, Khyndai Lad’s markets are blooming with marigolds, locally known as “Syntiew Diwali” or the flower of Diwali. Amid the many vendors, four sisters from Mawthadraishan travel over 75 km from their home in Eastern West Khasi Hills to sell these flowers in Shillong during Diwali and Durga Puja.

Thidoris Rapsang, along with her three sisters, makes the journey twice a year to bring their freshly picked marigolds from their family garden to the bustling markets of Shillong. Their days start before dawn, and by 10 am, they’re at their stalls after navigating buses and local transport with baskets full of vibrant orange and yellow blossoms. These flowers, symbols of festivity, fill every corner of the city, brightening homes and spaces with their cheerful colors.

Usually, by evening, they’ve sold out and are ready to return home, only to repeat the journey the next day. “We pick these flowers from our garden early in the morning,” Thidoris said with a gentle smile as she arranged the blooms, while her sister assisted the eager customers. “It’s a long journey, but we enjoy bringing these flowers to people for Diwali. It makes us happy to see everyone celebrating,” she shared. Priced at around Rs 20 per bunch, these marigolds may be modest in cost, but they hold a special significance for the sisters and the people who buy them. Known as “Syntiew Diwali,” these flowers have become a joyful part of the festival of lights. “People call it the Diwali flower because it’s everywhere in the market this time of year,” Thidoris explained.

One of the sisters shared her fondness for this part of the city during Diwali and Christmas, when Shillong is all lit up, bustling with shoppers. “It’s beautiful to see everyone so excited, celebrating and shopping their hearts out,” she added warmly.