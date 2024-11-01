Gracey Nandy crowned Miss Shillong 2024

SHILLONG, Oct 31: The Miss Shillong 2024 pageant reached a thrilling conclusion on Thursday at the U Soso Tham Auditorium, where Gracey Nandy was crowned Miss Shillong 2024 by last year’s winner, Chaivalry Lartang.

Organised by Fashion Society Shillong, the event celebrated talent, grace and style.

Gracey Nandy took home the prestigious Miss Shillong 2024 title, along with a cash prize of Rs one lakh.

Mahima Sinha was awarded the first runner-up position, receiving INR 75,000, whilst Loretta Laloo was placed as second runner-up, winning a prize of Rs 50,000.

Rebecca Nongkhlaw, the previous year’s runner-up, was also recognised, adding an element of continuity to the evening.

The top five contestants tackled the question of ‘Bane and Boons of AI’, which helped the judges select the top three finalists for Miss Shillong 2024.

Special titles were also awarded during the event.

Angelina Jackson won the Viewer’s Choice title with a cash prize of Rs 5,000, determined by votes on The Shillong Times website, while Loretta Laloo took the Viewers’ Choice title on the Khasi news daily, Mawphor’s website.

Additional awards included Miss Dazzling Smile, awarded to Emichwa Daka B Ladia; Miss Tantalizing Dress to Rimica Shylla; Miss Silky Skin to Ellereen Mary Shanpru; Best Catwalk to Eileen Mercy D Nongrum; and Miss Sparkling Eyes to Gracey Nandy.

Similarly, Lameca Passah was recognized for Best Traditional Dress, and Anouska Rana was crowned Queen of Hearts.

Behind the contestants’ performances was a team of mentors and coaches, which included Ivarihun Warjri with Ribh War Lyngkhoi, Kris Kurbah and Naphisha Pala, who choreographed the contestants’ medley of songs, adding rhythm and grace to the evening.