Friday, November 1, 2024
spot_img
MEGHALAYA

Gracey Nandy crowned Miss Shillong 2024

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

SHILLONG, Oct 31: The Miss Shillong 2024 pageant reached a thrilling conclusion on Thursday at the U Soso Tham Auditorium, where Gracey Nandy was crowned Miss Shillong 2024 by last year’s winner, Chaivalry Lartang.
Organised by Fashion Society Shillong, the event celebrated talent, grace and style.
Gracey Nandy took home the prestigious Miss Shillong 2024 title, along with a cash prize of Rs one lakh.
Mahima Sinha was awarded the first runner-up position, receiving INR 75,000, whilst Loretta Laloo was placed as second runner-up, winning a prize of Rs 50,000.
Rebecca Nongkhlaw, the previous year’s runner-up, was also recognised, adding an element of continuity to the evening.
The top five contestants tackled the question of ‘Bane and Boons of AI’, which helped the judges select the top three finalists for Miss Shillong 2024.
Special titles were also awarded during the event.
Angelina Jackson won the Viewer’s Choice title with a cash prize of Rs 5,000, determined by votes on The Shillong Times website, while Loretta Laloo took the Viewers’ Choice title on the Khasi news daily, Mawphor’s website.
Additional awards included Miss Dazzling Smile, awarded to Emichwa Daka B Ladia; Miss Tantalizing Dress to Rimica Shylla; Miss Silky Skin to Ellereen Mary Shanpru; Best Catwalk to Eileen Mercy D Nongrum; and Miss Sparkling Eyes to Gracey Nandy.
Similarly, Lameca Passah was recognized for Best Traditional Dress, and Anouska Rana was crowned Queen of Hearts.
Behind the contestants’ performances was a team of mentors and coaches, which included Ivarihun Warjri with Ribh War Lyngkhoi, Kris Kurbah and Naphisha Pala, who choreographed the contestants’ medley of songs, adding rhythm and grace to the evening.

Previous article
KSU alleges nepotism in selection of prosecutor
Next article
Govt allocates funds for Dist Task Force to enforce MRSSA
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Indian and Chinese Army personnel exchange sweets on Diwali, at Kongkla, Line of Actual Control, as a mark of friendly gesture following...

MEGHALAYA

Reservations remain about reopening Harijan Colony road before relocation

SHILLONG, Oct 31: The road from Iew Mawlong to Bimola junction through Harijan Colony has been reopened for...
MEGHALAYA

‘Vocal for Local’ resonates in city’s markets this Diwali

SHILLONG, Oct 31: Diwali shoppers in Shillong have shown a clear preference for Indian-made lights and decorations, with...
MEGHALAYA

Speaker unhappy with Assembly building falling behind timeline

SHILLONG, Oct 31: Assembly Speaker Thomas A Sangma has expressed dissatisfaction over delays in the new Assembly building...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Load more

Popular news

Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge