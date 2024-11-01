Govt allocates funds for Dist Task Force to enforce MRSSA

SHILLONG, Oct 31: The state government has introduced a funding scheme aimed at enhancing the enforcement of the Meghalaya Residents Safety and Security Act (MRSSA) 2016. This initiative places funds at the disposal of Deputy Commissioners, managed through their respective District Task Forces, to effectively implement the Act across the State.

Under the MRSSA, each District Task Force is led by the Deputy Commissioner as Chairperson, with the Additional Deputy Commissioner or Assistant Commissioner serving as Secretary. The task force includes members such as the Superintendent of Police, Inspector of Supply, Inspector of Labour, Inspector from the Infiltration Branch, and representatives from the Anti-Infiltration Directorate and the Autonomous District Council, along with two non-official members from local authorities.

The primary objective of the MRSSA 2016 is to strengthen security measures by screening tenants, ensuring the safety of residents, and preventing anti-social elements from using Meghalaya as a shelter. The Act aims to preserve public peace, verify and regulate tenants in rental properties, establish District Task Forces and facilitation centres, and support the effective enforcement of various laws for the welfare and security of the state’s citizens.