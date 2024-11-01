Friday, November 1, 2024
spot_img
MEGHALAYA

Govt allocates funds for Dist Task Force to enforce MRSSA

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

SHILLONG, Oct 31: The state government has introduced a funding scheme aimed at enhancing the enforcement of the Meghalaya Residents Safety and Security Act (MRSSA) 2016. This initiative places funds at the disposal of Deputy Commissioners, managed through their respective District Task Forces, to effectively implement the Act across the State.
Under the MRSSA, each District Task Force is led by the Deputy Commissioner as Chairperson, with the Additional Deputy Commissioner or Assistant Commissioner serving as Secretary. The task force includes members such as the Superintendent of Police, Inspector of Supply, Inspector of Labour, Inspector from the Infiltration Branch, and representatives from the Anti-Infiltration Directorate and the Autonomous District Council, along with two non-official members from local authorities.
The primary objective of the MRSSA 2016 is to strengthen security measures by screening tenants, ensuring the safety of residents, and preventing anti-social elements from using Meghalaya as a shelter. The Act aims to preserve public peace, verify and regulate tenants in rental properties, establish District Task Forces and facilitation centres, and support the effective enforcement of various laws for the welfare and security of the state’s citizens.

Previous article
Gracey Nandy crowned Miss Shillong 2024
Next article
VPP questions govt’s Smart City expenses
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Indian and Chinese Army personnel exchange sweets on Diwali, at Kongkla, Line of Actual Control, as a mark of friendly gesture following...

MEGHALAYA

Reservations remain about reopening Harijan Colony road before relocation

SHILLONG, Oct 31: The road from Iew Mawlong to Bimola junction through Harijan Colony has been reopened for...
MEGHALAYA

‘Vocal for Local’ resonates in city’s markets this Diwali

SHILLONG, Oct 31: Diwali shoppers in Shillong have shown a clear preference for Indian-made lights and decorations, with...
MEGHALAYA

Speaker unhappy with Assembly building falling behind timeline

SHILLONG, Oct 31: Assembly Speaker Thomas A Sangma has expressed dissatisfaction over delays in the new Assembly building...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Load more

Popular news

Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge