VPP not a big threat: NPP

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Nov 2: While some believe that the newly formed Voice of the People Party (VPP) might perform well in the upcoming MDC elections, the National People’s Party (NPP) does not consider the VPP a significant threat.

Deputy Chief Minister and NPP leader Sniawbhalang Dhar expressed confidence, stating that he doesn’t see the VPP as a major challenge for the NPP.

He added that the NPP is determined to contest and win in both the Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) and Jaintia Hills Autonomous District Council (JHADC) elections.

“We can’t predict who is strong or weak at this point. We’ll need to analyse everything, including where and how opposition parties field their candidates,” Dhar said.

He also affirmed that the NPP is prepared to contest the MDC elections as soon as they are declared.

In August, the State government extended the term of the current House for both Autonomous District Councils in Khasi Hills and Jaintia Hills by six months. This extension means no further delays are expected, and the MDC elections must be held within this period.