Sunday, November 3, 2024
spot_img
MEGHALAYA

VPP not a big threat: NPP

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Nov 2: While some believe that the newly formed Voice of the People Party (VPP) might perform well in the upcoming MDC elections, the National People’s Party (NPP) does not consider the VPP a significant threat.
Deputy Chief Minister and NPP leader Sniawbhalang Dhar expressed confidence, stating that he doesn’t see the VPP as a major challenge for the NPP.
He added that the NPP is determined to contest and win in both the Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) and Jaintia Hills Autonomous District Council (JHADC) elections.
“We can’t predict who is strong or weak at this point. We’ll need to analyse everything, including where and how opposition parties field their candidates,” Dhar said.
He also affirmed that the NPP is prepared to contest the MDC elections as soon as they are declared.
In August, the State government extended the term of the current House for both Autonomous District Councils in Khasi Hills and Jaintia Hills by six months. This extension means no further delays are expected, and the MDC elections must be held within this period.

Previous article
Experts stress on importance of water harvesting
Next article
Tourist numbers slump this festive season in Shillong
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

AN UNEXPECTED VISITOR: A dog sits near a grave at Laitumukhrah Catholic Cemetery, as Catholic faithful observe All Souls Day, on Saturday

AN UNEXPECTED VISITOR: A dog sits near a grave at Laitumukhrah Catholic Cemetery, as Catholic faithful observe All Souls...
INTERNATIONAL

Now, Canada names India as adversary

MEA denies spying allegation OTTAWA/NEW DELHI, Nov 2: Amid an ongoing diplomatic row, Canada has for the first time...
MEGHALAYA

Rakkam plays down state’s teacher trouble

It’s not easy to address all their demands, govt can only meet essential needs, says Education minister By Our...
MEGHALAYA

Transportation cost up 40%, Umiam dam curbs blamed

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Nov 2: The restrictions on the movement of heavy vehicles at the Umiam dam-cum-bridge have...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

AN UNEXPECTED VISITOR: A dog sits near a grave at Laitumukhrah Catholic Cemetery, as Catholic faithful observe All Souls Day, on Saturday

MEGHALAYA 0
AN UNEXPECTED VISITOR: A dog sits near a grave...

Now, Canada names India as adversary

INTERNATIONAL 0
MEA denies spying allegation OTTAWA/NEW DELHI, Nov 2: Amid an...

Rakkam plays down state’s teacher trouble

MEGHALAYA 0
It’s not easy to address all their demands,...
Load more

Popular news

AN UNEXPECTED VISITOR: A dog sits near a grave at Laitumukhrah Catholic Cemetery, as Catholic faithful observe All Souls Day, on Saturday

MEGHALAYA 0
AN UNEXPECTED VISITOR: A dog sits near a grave...

Now, Canada names India as adversary

INTERNATIONAL 0
MEA denies spying allegation OTTAWA/NEW DELHI, Nov 2: Amid an...

Rakkam plays down state’s teacher trouble

MEGHALAYA 0
It’s not easy to address all their demands,...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge