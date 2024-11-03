Tourist numbers slump this festive season in Shillong

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Nov 2: A surge of new guest houses has sprung up around Shillong, particularly in areas like Mylliem, yet many remain under-occupied with few visitors. Known for attracting large numbers of tourists during the Puja and Kali Puja season, Shillong has seen a noticeable dip in visitor numbers this year, which has left local hospitality operators concerned.

Current occupancy rates at guest houses hover around 50 per cent on average, a significant drop from usual figures during this period.

Despite the addition of new guest houses in the city and nearby areas, operators are finding it challenging to meet their business expectations.

Visitor numbers are also down from last year, which some attribute to recent incidents affecting the city’s appeal.

“City hotels and guest houses are at about 60 per cent occupancy, while those on the outskirts are around 50 per cent. The Puja season is generally good for tourism, but this year is different,” said Parambir Singh Sehdave, president of the Federation of Shillong Hotels.

He noted that the rapid increase in guest houses aiming to capitalise on tourism growth has led to struggles during the off-season.

Tourist preferences appear to be shifting as well, with many now using Shillong as a transit point and choosing quieter destinations like Sohra for extended stays. Sehdave attributed this change to the city’s growing traffic congestion, a concern that has intensified since the COVID-19 pandemic.

P Warjri, who recently opened a guest house near Mylliem, shared his concerns: “My guest house hasn’t performed well since we opened. We’re hopeful for better numbers during the upcoming winter season.”

Guest houses near Bhoirymbong are looking forward to the Cherry Blossom Festival, which has been drawing more visitors over the past two years. The festival has sparked the development of new homestays hoping to tap into the seasonal influx of tourists.

However, Shillong’s accommodation options are not meeting the needs of all travellers. Solo visitors, in particular, find the limited options often too costly.

“Hotels can be too expensive for solo travellers, and the facilities don’t always match the price,” said Ketki Sharma, a solo traveller from Kolkata, who suggested the need for more budget-friendly hostel-style accommodations.

High prices and limited amenities have been common grievances among tourists. A family visiting from West Bengal shared their experience, saying, “We paid a lot for a room but didn’t get the basic amenities we expected.”

Despite the current dip in occupancy, guest house owners are hopeful for the winter and upcoming festival season. “With the Cherry Blossom Festival and winter approaching, we’re optimistic about higher occupancy,” said W Syiemlieh, a guest house manager in Upper Shillong.