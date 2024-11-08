Friday, November 8, 2024
spot_img
SPORTS

Sawmer pip Langsning 1-0

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Shillong, Nov 7: Sawmer SC jumped to third place in the OC Blue Shillong Premier League 2024 standings with a 1-0 victory against bottom side Langsning FC at the SSA Stadium at First Ground, Polo, here on Thursday.
Orestar Sad (4’) provided the only goal of the game by tapping in a cross from team mate Diego Khyriem.
In the second half, Bisharlang Mawthoh came closest to doubling Sawmer’s lead but he blasted the ball over the crossbar, while at the tail-end of the contest Langsning substitute Melambha Shabong had a shot blocked by Sawmer goalkeeper Pyrshangbanbha Dkhar and then was beaten to the rebound by a defender, who hoicked the ball clear. Langsning coach Khlain Pyrkhat Syiemlieh made three substitutions at half time and brought on another two soon after but the team were still unable to make headway against Sawmer. Former champions Langsning are still looking to find their way back to competitiveness. They won against Nongthymmai SC but lost the other three fixtures to be dead last with 3 points. There are four teams with 3 points but Langsning have the worst goal difference of the bunch.
Sawmer, meanwhile, are now with 7 points from four games. They are tied with leaders Shillong Lajong FC and second-placed Mawlai SC but these two teams have better goal differences, with Sawmer also having played an extra game.
On Friday, Nongrim Hills SC will be up against Rangdajied United FC. Nongrim Hills are in sixth but they benefited from the walkover they received against Laitkor last month. Rangdajied, meanwhile, finally got back to winning ways by beating Ryntih FC last time out as well as qualifying for the quarterfinals of the Meghalaya State League 2024, so they have precious momentum on their side.
With this crucial 1-0 win, Sawmer SC has firmly positioned themselves among the top contenders in the OC Blue Shillong Premier League 2024. Sitting level on points with the top two teams, Sawmer’s rise to third place is a testament to their resilience and tenacity on the field. Langsning FC, on the other hand, will need to regroup quickly as they continue to struggle at the bottom of the standings.

Previous article
Sindhu performs Bhumi Puja for badminton academy in Vizag
Next article
Seven United win last group match
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

SPORTS

M’laya Roll Ball team to compete in East Zone c’ship

Shillong, Nov 7: Eight young roll ball athletes from Meghalaya are poised to represent their state at the...
SPORTS

Jammu & Kashmir close in on victory over Meghalaya

Shillong, Nov 7: Meghalaya had a much stronger day with the bat on Day 2 of their Ranji...
SPORTS

Seven United win last group match

Shillong, Nov 7: Seven United were victorious in the last zonal game across the six groups of the...
INTERNATIONAL

Xi congratulates Trump, calls for better relations

Beijing, Nov 7: Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday congratulated President-elect Donald Trump on his election victory and...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

M’laya Roll Ball team to compete in East Zone c’ship

SPORTS 0
Shillong, Nov 7: Eight young roll ball athletes from...

Jammu & Kashmir close in on victory over Meghalaya

SPORTS 0
Shillong, Nov 7: Meghalaya had a much stronger day...

Seven United win last group match

SPORTS 0
Shillong, Nov 7: Seven United were victorious in the...
Load more

Popular news

M’laya Roll Ball team to compete in East Zone c’ship

SPORTS 0
Shillong, Nov 7: Eight young roll ball athletes from...

Jammu & Kashmir close in on victory over Meghalaya

SPORTS 0
Shillong, Nov 7: Meghalaya had a much stronger day...

Seven United win last group match

SPORTS 0
Shillong, Nov 7: Seven United were victorious in the...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge