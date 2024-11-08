Sawmer pip Langsning 1-0

Shillong, Nov 7: Sawmer SC jumped to third place in the OC Blue Shillong Premier League 2024 standings with a 1-0 victory against bottom side Langsning FC at the SSA Stadium at First Ground, Polo, here on Thursday.

Orestar Sad (4’) provided the only goal of the game by tapping in a cross from team mate Diego Khyriem.

In the second half, Bisharlang Mawthoh came closest to doubling Sawmer’s lead but he blasted the ball over the crossbar, while at the tail-end of the contest Langsning substitute Melambha Shabong had a shot blocked by Sawmer goalkeeper Pyrshangbanbha Dkhar and then was beaten to the rebound by a defender, who hoicked the ball clear. Langsning coach Khlain Pyrkhat Syiemlieh made three substitutions at half time and brought on another two soon after but the team were still unable to make headway against Sawmer. Former champions Langsning are still looking to find their way back to competitiveness. They won against Nongthymmai SC but lost the other three fixtures to be dead last with 3 points. There are four teams with 3 points but Langsning have the worst goal difference of the bunch.

Sawmer, meanwhile, are now with 7 points from four games. They are tied with leaders Shillong Lajong FC and second-placed Mawlai SC but these two teams have better goal differences, with Sawmer also having played an extra game.

On Friday, Nongrim Hills SC will be up against Rangdajied United FC. Nongrim Hills are in sixth but they benefited from the walkover they received against Laitkor last month. Rangdajied, meanwhile, finally got back to winning ways by beating Ryntih FC last time out as well as qualifying for the quarterfinals of the Meghalaya State League 2024, so they have precious momentum on their side.

With this crucial 1-0 win, Sawmer SC has firmly positioned themselves among the top contenders in the OC Blue Shillong Premier League 2024. Sitting level on points with the top two teams, Sawmer’s rise to third place is a testament to their resilience and tenacity on the field. Langsning FC, on the other hand, will need to regroup quickly as they continue to struggle at the bottom of the standings.