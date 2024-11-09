Saturday, November 9, 2024
spot_img
NATIONALNews AlertREGIONAL

1962 India-China war: Motorcycle expedition in Arunachal commemorates ‘Battle of Walong’

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Itanagar, Nov 9: Commemorating the ‘Battle of Walong’ and paying tribute to the valiant soldiers who fought heroically during the 1962 India-China war, the Indian Army organised a motorcycle expedition from Mipi to Meshai in Arunachal Pradesh, officials said.

Defence Spokesman Lt Col Mahendra Rawat said that remembering the 1962 ‘Battle of Walong’ and paying tribute to the brave soldiers, the motorcycle expedition from Mipi (in Dibang Valley district ) to Meshai (in Anjaw district) was organised on the 62nd Anniversary of Walong Day.

He said that the expedition with participants from Armed Forces and enthusiasts from Arunachal was flagged off on Friday by Major General V.S. Deshpande, General Officer Commanding, Dao Division along with Mopi Mihu, MLA of Anini. The flagging-off event included cultural events and a martial arts display.

With two scheduled halts at Roing and Hayuliang, the biking expedition would culminate at the historic Walong War Memorial on Monday (November 11) in the Anjaw district in the easternmost part of Arunachal Pradesh. The Spokesman said that the motorcycle expedition would honour the brave soldiers who fought for the nation during the 1962 conflict.

During the challenging ride over the Mishmi Ranges and astride the pristine Dibang and Lohit Valley, the participants would ride to commemorate the resoluteness of the people of Arunachal Pradesh who stood by the Armed Forces in War, he said. Lt Col Rawat said that the route, tracing a historic path through the beautiful landscapes of Arunachal Pradesh, symbolises the Indian Army’s commitment to fostering unity and promoting adventure tourism in border areas.

Each halt en-route would be an opportunity for the riders to connect with the local communities, highlighting the strength, resilience and solidarity that define the spirit of the region and promoting national integration, he said.

The closing ceremony at the Walong War Memorial on November 11 would be marked by a flagging-in ceremony, where the motorcyclists would pay homage to the bravehearts of Walong. This initiative stands as a testament to the enduring legacy of the ‘Battle of Walong’ and the Indian Army’s commitment to safeguarding the nation’s heritage, values and connecting with the frontier villages of Arunachal Pradesh, the Defence PRO stated.

IANS

Previous article
Dynamics of Gambegre by-poll changing; Cong will win, says Saleng
Next article
Canada discontinues SDS visa programme: What it means for Indian students
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Encounter breaks out in J&K’s Sopore, one terrorist killed

Srinagar, Nov 9:  One terrorist was killed in an encounter between the security forces and the terrorists in...
INTERNATIONAL

Canada discontinues SDS visa programme: What it means for Indian students

New Delhi, Nov 9:  In a significant development having far-reaching implications for Indian students, Canada has announced the...
MEGHALAYA

Dynamics of Gambegre by-poll changing; Cong will win, says Saleng

From Saurav Borah TURA, Nov. 9: Four-time Gambegre MLA, and currently Tura MP Saleng A Sangma believes the dynamics of...
NATIONAL

Mehtab confident of last laugh in ‘high-profile’ battle for Gambegre

From Saurav Borah Tura, Nov 9: National People’s Party (NPP) candidate for Gambegre Legislative Assembly Constituency Mehtab Chandee A Sangma...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Encounter breaks out in J&K’s Sopore, one terrorist killed

NATIONAL 0
Srinagar, Nov 9:  One terrorist was killed in an...

Canada discontinues SDS visa programme: What it means for Indian students

INTERNATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Nov 9:  In a significant development having...

Dynamics of Gambegre by-poll changing; Cong will win, says Saleng

MEGHALAYA 0
From Saurav Borah TURA, Nov. 9: Four-time Gambegre MLA, and currently...
Load more

Popular news

Encounter breaks out in J&K’s Sopore, one terrorist killed

NATIONAL 0
Srinagar, Nov 9:  One terrorist was killed in an...

Canada discontinues SDS visa programme: What it means for Indian students

INTERNATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Nov 9:  In a significant development having...

Dynamics of Gambegre by-poll changing; Cong will win, says Saleng

MEGHALAYA 0
From Saurav Borah TURA, Nov. 9: Four-time Gambegre MLA, and currently...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge