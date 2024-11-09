1962 India-China war: Motorcycle expedition in Arunachal commemorates ‘Battle of Walong’

Itanagar, Nov 9: Commemorating the ‘Battle of Walong’ and paying tribute to the valiant soldiers who fought heroically during the 1962 India-China war, the Indian Army organised a motorcycle expedition from Mipi to Meshai in Arunachal Pradesh, officials said.

Defence Spokesman Lt Col Mahendra Rawat said that remembering the 1962 ‘Battle of Walong’ and paying tribute to the brave soldiers, the motorcycle expedition from Mipi (in Dibang Valley district ) to Meshai (in Anjaw district) was organised on the 62nd Anniversary of Walong Day.

He said that the expedition with participants from Armed Forces and enthusiasts from Arunachal was flagged off on Friday by Major General V.S. Deshpande, General Officer Commanding, Dao Division along with Mopi Mihu, MLA of Anini. The flagging-off event included cultural events and a martial arts display.

With two scheduled halts at Roing and Hayuliang, the biking expedition would culminate at the historic Walong War Memorial on Monday (November 11) in the Anjaw district in the easternmost part of Arunachal Pradesh. The Spokesman said that the motorcycle expedition would honour the brave soldiers who fought for the nation during the 1962 conflict.

During the challenging ride over the Mishmi Ranges and astride the pristine Dibang and Lohit Valley, the participants would ride to commemorate the resoluteness of the people of Arunachal Pradesh who stood by the Armed Forces in War, he said. Lt Col Rawat said that the route, tracing a historic path through the beautiful landscapes of Arunachal Pradesh, symbolises the Indian Army’s commitment to fostering unity and promoting adventure tourism in border areas.

Each halt en-route would be an opportunity for the riders to connect with the local communities, highlighting the strength, resilience and solidarity that define the spirit of the region and promoting national integration, he said.

The closing ceremony at the Walong War Memorial on November 11 would be marked by a flagging-in ceremony, where the motorcyclists would pay homage to the bravehearts of Walong. This initiative stands as a testament to the enduring legacy of the ‘Battle of Walong’ and the Indian Army’s commitment to safeguarding the nation’s heritage, values and connecting with the frontier villages of Arunachal Pradesh, the Defence PRO stated.

IANS