Monday, November 11, 2024
MEGHALAYA

Two-day seminar in city college deliberates on Act East Policy

By: By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Nov 10: With the aim of exploring strategies and development imperatives under the Act East Policy, a two-day international seminar titled ‘Architects of Connectivity: Act East Policy — Strategies and Development Imperatives’ was organised by Women’s College Shillong on November 7 and 9.
The chief guest, Education Minister Rakkam A Sangma, underscored the importance of women empowerment, regional development, and the significance of Meghalaya as a key player in the successful implementation of the Act East Policy.
Prof Mahendra P Lama delivered the keynote address, laying the foundation of the seminar. As a senior professor at the School of International Studies, Jawaharlal Nehru University, and Emeritus Chief Economic Adviser in the Government of Sikkim, Prof Lam’s address illuminated the economic and strategic dimensions of the Act East Policy, highlighting the importance of cultural connectivity and regional cooperation.
Prominent experts and academicians who were part of this seminar included Patricia Mukhim, Editor of The Shillong Times, professors from NEHU and other universities including Sanjoy Hazarika, B Panda, B Mishra, Surajit Mazumdar, TT Haokip, Sukalpa Bhattacharjee, Asoke Bhattacharya, among other prominent academicians. The seminar featured four technical sessions in which a total of 13 papers were presented providing a platform for in-depth discussions and diverse perspectives on the Act East Policy.

