Assam Police officers transferred amid Samaguri violence

Guwahati, Nov. 11: Two police officers in Nagaon district have been transferred following incidents of violence in bypoll-bound Samaguri Assembly constituency.

According to a notification issued by the state home and political department, Partha Protim Saikia, additional superintendent of police (crime), Nagaon, and Rupjyoti Dutta, SDPO, Kaliabor, Nagaon have been transferred and their services attached to the Assam Police headquarters, Ulubari here until further orders.

Consequently, Jayanta Baruah, additional superintendent of police (crime), Karbi Anglong has been posted as additional SP (crime), Nagaon with immediate effect while Shyamanta Sarmah, deputy superintendent of police (headquarters), Hojai has been transferred and posted as SDPO, Kaliabor, Nagaon with immediate effect.

The order, the notification stated, has the approval of the Election Commission of India (ECI).

The run-up to the bypoll in Samaguri constituency has witnessed a series of untoward incidents, with both ruling BJP and Opposition Congress, alleging attacks on their supporters.

According to reports, some miscreants on Saturday fired gunshots at the vehicle of the MLA, while he was campaigning for party candidate, Diplu Ranjan Sarma, at Mori Puthikhaiti. However, one of his PSOs sustained injuries.

On Sunday, the vehicle of Dhubri MP Rakibul Hussain’s son and Congress candidate for Samaguri, Tanzil Hussain was allegedly attacked at Udmari village and he was forced to return from campaigning in a tea garden, reports said. Reportedly, the Congress has filed complaints with the ECI and police in this regard.

On the other hand, the BJP has reportedly written to the ECI demanding bar on Dhubri MP Rakibul Hussain from campaigning in Samaguri, alleging that the Congress leader’s presence in the constituency has incited violence. A police complaint has also been made against the Congress leader by the ruling party.

The bypoll in Samaguri is poised for a straight tussle between Congress’ Tanzil Hussain and BJP state general secretary Diplu Ranjan Sarma.