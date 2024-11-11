Monday, November 11, 2024
spot_img
NATIONALNews AlertREGIONAL

Assam Police officers transferred amid Samaguri violence

By: Special Correspondent

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Guwahati, Nov. 11: Two police officers in Nagaon district have been transferred following incidents of violence in bypoll-bound Samaguri Assembly constituency.

According to a notification issued by the state home and political department, Partha Protim Saikia, additional superintendent of police (crime), Nagaon, and Rupjyoti Dutta, SDPO, Kaliabor, Nagaon have been transferred and their services attached to the Assam Police headquarters, Ulubari here until further orders.

Consequently, Jayanta Baruah, additional superintendent of police (crime), Karbi Anglong has been posted as additional SP (crime), Nagaon with immediate effect while Shyamanta Sarmah, deputy superintendent of police (headquarters), Hojai has been transferred and posted as SDPO, Kaliabor, Nagaon with immediate effect.

The order, the notification stated, has the approval of the Election Commission of India (ECI).

The run-up to the bypoll in Samaguri constituency has witnessed a series of untoward incidents, with both ruling BJP and Opposition Congress, alleging attacks on their supporters.

According to reports, some miscreants on Saturday fired gunshots at the vehicle of the MLA, while he was campaigning for party candidate, Diplu Ranjan Sarma, at Mori Puthikhaiti. However, one of his PSOs sustained injuries.

On Sunday, the vehicle of Dhubri MP Rakibul Hussain’s son and Congress candidate for Samaguri, Tanzil Hussain was allegedly attacked at Udmari village and he was forced to return from campaigning in a tea garden, reports said. Reportedly, the Congress has filed complaints with the ECI and police in this regard.

On the other hand, the BJP has reportedly written to the ECI demanding bar on Dhubri MP Rakibul Hussain from campaigning in Samaguri, alleging that the Congress leader’s presence in the constituency has incited violence. A police complaint has also been made against the Congress leader by the ruling party.

The bypoll in Samaguri is poised for a straight tussle between Congress’ Tanzil Hussain and BJP state general secretary Diplu Ranjan Sarma.

Previous article
NEHUTA urges Meghalaya govt to probe into vandalism at NEHU VC’s official residence
Next article
AIIB must extend support for India’s Nextgen reforms: FM Sitharaman
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

AIIB must extend support for India’s Nextgen reforms: FM Sitharaman

New Delhi, Nov 11: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Monday that the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB)...
MEGHALAYA

NEHUTA urges Meghalaya govt to probe into vandalism at NEHU VC’s official residence

Shillong, Oct 11: The NEHUTA on Monday has urged upon the state government the need to have an...
MEGHALAYA

NEHUSU moves President Murmu against NEHU VC

Shillong, Oct 11: The NEHUSU and KSU NEHU unit on Monday has sent a complaint letter to the...
News Alert

Assam bypolls: Parties end campaign; curbs on exit, opinion polls

Guwahati, Nov. 11: The campaign for the by-elections to five constituencies in Assam, scheduled on November 13, ended...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

AIIB must extend support for India’s Nextgen reforms: FM Sitharaman

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Nov 11: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said...

NEHUTA urges Meghalaya govt to probe into vandalism at NEHU VC’s official residence

MEGHALAYA 0
Shillong, Oct 11: The NEHUTA on Monday has urged...

NEHUSU moves President Murmu against NEHU VC

MEGHALAYA 0
Shillong, Oct 11: The NEHUSU and KSU NEHU unit...
Load more

Popular news

AIIB must extend support for India’s Nextgen reforms: FM Sitharaman

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Nov 11: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said...

NEHUTA urges Meghalaya govt to probe into vandalism at NEHU VC’s official residence

MEGHALAYA 0
Shillong, Oct 11: The NEHUTA on Monday has urged...

NEHUSU moves President Murmu against NEHU VC

MEGHALAYA 0
Shillong, Oct 11: The NEHUSU and KSU NEHU unit...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge