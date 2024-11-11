Monday, November 11, 2024
MEGHALAYANATIONALNews Alert

NEHUTA urges Meghalaya govt to probe into vandalism at NEHU VC’s official residence

Shillong, Oct 11: The NEHUTA on Monday has urged upon the state government the need to have an inquiry to find out who is responsible in the act of vandalism of the official quarter of the vice chancellor.

While speaking to reporters, NEHUTA president, Lakhon Kma said that they suspect that this act of vandalism is an attempt to dilute the ongoing indefinite hunger strike protest of the students.

According to him, there are some forces who are trying to take advantage of the situation.

“We need to know who has committed the act since the incident has defamed the image of the university,” Kma said.

The NEHUTA president said that they are still in the dark on how the vice chancellor, Prabha Shankar Shukla manages to exit from the university.

He also said that there are possibilities that the VC may have got a hand in this incident.

“May be the people who help to the VC to come out of the university are involved in this act. We need to properly investigate since we need to know who is responsible,” Shukla said.

The NEHUTA president said that the students have no hand in this incident since if they plan to commit such an act they could have done it when the VC was still attending his office.

“We are sure that our students are innocent,” Kma said.

Meanwhile, NEHUTA president said that the VC will have to resign since there is no other option since no one wants him back in the university.

According to him, the protest will end only if the VC leaves the State.

He said that it looks like there is going to be a solution shortly since both the Ministry, State Government and even district administration wants to end this current stalemate in the university.

“We do not want the students to develop serious health complications if the ongoing protest continues for a longer permit,” Kma added.

