Monday, November 11, 2024
spot_img
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Captain America: Brave New World trailer teases global conspiracy as Sam Wilson faces Red Hulk

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Marvel Studios unveiled the first trailer for ‘Captain America: Brave New World’, offering fans a thrilling look at the chaos that ensues when Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) takes up the mantle of Captain America.
The action-packed clip, lasting over two minutes, offers an exciting glimpse into the high-stakes global drama and the personal challenges Wilson faces as the new symbol of freedom and justice. Set to premiere on February 14, 2025, ‘Captain America: Brave New World’ follows Sam Wilson, who finds himself caught in an international crisis after meeting newly elected US President Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross, portrayed by Harrison Ford.
Ross, now taking on a darker persona as the Red Hulk, becomes a formidable adversary to Wilson’s Captain America.
The trailer gives fans a first look at the transformation of Ross into the Red Hulk, signalling a major conflict that will shake both the nation and the world.
The trailer teases intense national and global upheaval as Sam Wilson must navigate a dangerous international plot.
The logline for the film hints at the grave stakes, “He must discover the reason behind a nefarious global plot before the true mastermind has the entire world seeing red,” as per Deadline.
The reference to “seeing red” suggests that the plot involves an escalating crisis, likely tied to Ross’ transformation into the Red Hulk, who serves as one of the movie’s primary antagonists.
The release of the ‘Captain America: Brave New World’ trailer comes at a crucial time for Marvel Studios, as the MCU continues to unfold its ambitious Phase Five slate. (ANI)

Previous article
Badshah hints at collaboration with Grammy nominated African musician Davido
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

60 youths from Phudmuri benefit from career guidance programme

SHILLONG, Nov 10: Sixty youths from Phudmuri area in Shillong were led through activity-driven and career exploration sessions...
MEGHALAYA

People participate in an annual cleaning drive organised by Dorbar Shnong Nongkseh at Lum Jingtep Shnong (locality graveyard) in Nongkseh village...

MEGHALAYA

Umiam woes: UDP tells govt to prioritise public convenience

SHILLONG, Nov 10: The United Democratic Party (UDP) on Sunday urged the state government to prioritise public convenience,...
MEGHALAYA

Shillong Jottings

The Autumn Colours of Shillong “Autumn shows us how beautiful it is to let things go,” as this quote...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Load more

Popular news

Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge