NEHUSU moves President Murmu against NEHU VC

Shillong, Oct 11: The NEHUSU and KSU NEHU unit on Monday has sent a complaint letter to the President of India, Droupadi Murmu against Vice-Chancellor Prabha Shankhar Shukla for his absence from duties amidst ongoing indefinite hunger strike at the university.

The two student’s unions in a joint letter to the President of India who is also the Visitor of the University, said that it has been seven days since the commencement of the hunger strike, and despite this prolonged period of student protest, the Vice-Chancellor has failed to fulfill his responsibilities.

“The absence of the VC, without any prior notice or information, is a serious concern and reflects poorly on his leadership and his ability to address the ongoing crisis. Instead of actively engaging in resolving the issues related to the hunger strike, the Vice-Chancellor’s failure to respond or even be present on campus highlights his inability to effectively manage the situation,” the joint letter stated.

The two students’ unions said that the ongoing hunger strike has already begun to take a severe toll on the health of the protesting students.

“Several of them have been hospitalized due to deteriorating health conditions, including seizures and dangerously low levels of blood pressure and blood sugar. The absence of the VC, coupled with the lack of communication about when he will return, has left the protesting students’ lives in jeopardy,” the NEHUSU and KSU NEHU unit said.

The two students’ union further said that his failure to address their concerns or even provide a timely response raises questions about his competence and responsibility as the Vice-Chancellor.

They said that additionally, with the undergraduate examinations on the horizon, the absence of the Vice-Chancellor has created a leadership vacuum in the administration.

“No interim measures have been taken to ensure smooth conduct of the exams, which affects not only the students of the university but also those studying in the affiliated colleges. This failure to provide leadership at a critical juncture is putting the academic futures of many students in jeopardy,” the two students unions.

Stating that this is not the first instance of such behaviour, they stated that the Vice-Chancellor has a history of being absent or unresponsive during times of crisis, further undermining the trust and confidence that the student community had in his leadership.

According to them, his repeated failure to carry out his duties in times of urgency has led to widespread frustration among the students.

“In light of these serious issues, the students’ community no longer feels that the Vice- Chancellor is fit to lead the university. His incompetence, lack of responsiveness, and apparent disregard for the welfare of the students have severely impacted the credibility of the institution. We therefore request that the Vice-Chancellor be removed from his position immediately, as he has demonstrated an inability to carry out the responsibilities required of the office,” the two students unions said.

They urged upon the President of India to take swift and appropriate action to address these concerns and ensure that the university functions smoothly in the best interest of its students.