Monday, November 11, 2024
spot_img
EconomyINTERNATIONALNews Alert

US oil drilling costs may reach $67-$70 per barrel by 2026 under Trump

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

New Delhi, Nov 11: The Donald Trump presidency in the US could have a significant impact on the oil market, with potential growth largely dictated by price, according to a report on Monday.

Additional US oil production means a well drilling cost requirement of $64 per barrel. Going forward, in a couple of years, these costs could scale up to the $67 and $70 range as per the forward prices, according to the report by Ventura Securities.

The new US administration’s push for increased US oil production through aggressive drilling policies may lead to shifts in global supply dynamics. Trade tensions, particularly tariffs, could introduce new uncertainties, affecting crude prices and US export competitiveness.

“The geopolitical landscape, including Middle East tensions and sanctions on countries like Iran, could further influence oil prices. These factors together will play a crucial role in shaping the global oil market’s trajectory under Trump’s leadership,” the report mentioned.

There is a potential to see more US production on account of the approach and insistence on “more drilling” and trade policies. “Trade uncertainty and frictions remain a headwind to crude prices, specifically when it comes to US energy prices. There are likely retaliatory effects against US exports due to US import trade tariffs,” the report noted.

In 2018, there was a significant fall in Iranian oil exports due to the re-imposing of sanctions against Iran. “If there is a resurgence of such sanctions, we could witness a potential loss of supply from the oil market, an upside price risk erasing surplus expectations,” the report said.

At present, sanctions have not been strictly enforced, and Iran has been able to increase exports significantly. The outcome of this would be pressure on OPEC+ to increase output. The current market prices stand at CMP WTI Crude at $70, Brent at $74, and MCX November Futures at Rs 6,024. The Trump regime may also bring comfort to the oil industry by investing in pipeline infrastructure, thereby increasing crude oil output.

IANS

Previous article
SC dismisses Prajwal Revanna’s bail plea in sex scandal case
Next article
Indian share market ends flat, gold continues to trade low
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

Health

Kidney disease, diabetes may raise heart disease risk 28 years earlier

New Delhi, Nov 11: People with chronic kidney disease (CKD), Type 2 diabetes, or both were predicted to...
INTERNATIONAL

Russian Deputy PM hails growing business ties with India amid ‘external economic pressure’

Mumbai, Nov 11: Highlighting that Russia-India business relations continue to strengthen amid the "external economic pressure", Russian First...
Business

Indian share market ends flat, gold continues to trade low

Mumbai, Nov 11: The Indian stock markets closed flat on Monday as selling was seen in the auto,...
NATIONAL

SC dismisses Prajwal Revanna’s bail plea in sex scandal case

New Delhi, Nov 11: The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed a bail petition filed by Karnataka's sensational sex...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Kidney disease, diabetes may raise heart disease risk 28 years earlier

Health 0
New Delhi, Nov 11: People with chronic kidney disease...

Russian Deputy PM hails growing business ties with India amid ‘external economic pressure’

INTERNATIONAL 0
Mumbai, Nov 11: Highlighting that Russia-India business relations continue...

Indian share market ends flat, gold continues to trade low

Business 0
Mumbai, Nov 11: The Indian stock markets closed flat...
Load more

Popular news

Kidney disease, diabetes may raise heart disease risk 28 years earlier

Health 0
New Delhi, Nov 11: People with chronic kidney disease...

Russian Deputy PM hails growing business ties with India amid ‘external economic pressure’

INTERNATIONAL 0
Mumbai, Nov 11: Highlighting that Russia-India business relations continue...

Indian share market ends flat, gold continues to trade low

Business 0
Mumbai, Nov 11: The Indian stock markets closed flat...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge